Sunflower State Showdown and Summer Sizzler Ahead for POWRi 410 Sprints July 26-27

From POWRi

Belleville, IL. (7/17/24) Returning to racing action with a pair of potential venues with the quickest times on the seasonal schedule, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League will next witness a double dip of sweeping and sprawling on-track action with stops around the Kansas City region at Lakeside Speedway and I-70 Speedway on July 26-27.

Beginning on Friday, July 26th in Kansas for the first time in League history, Lakeside Speedway, in coordination with T2 Promotions, will host the ‘Sunflower State Showdown’ featuring the headlining POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League, support classes scheduled to compete in Kansas City will also include Pure Stock, E-Mod, and Stock Cars.

Heading east into Missouri across the KC Metro and towards the outskirts of Odessa Missouri, the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League will then headline the second yearly $6K-to-Win trip to I-70 Speedway on Saturday, July 27th in the ‘Summer Sizzler’; classes also scheduled to compete include a POWRi Super Stock versus USRA Stock Car $1,500-to-Win duel.

Friday, July 26 | Lakeside Speedway | Sunflower State Showdown Details:

Pits Open: 3:00 PM

General Admission: 5:30 PM

Drivers Registration: 4:00-6:00 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:30 PM

Engine Heat: 6:45 PM

Hot Laps: 7:00 PM

Racing to Follow

Full event details including prices can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/496431.

Saturday, July 27 | I-70 Motorsports Park | Summer Sizzler Details:

Pits Open: 2:00 PM

General Admission: 4:00 PM

Drivers Registration: 3:30-5:30 PM

Drivers Meeting: 6:00 PM

Engine Heat: 6:15 PM

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Racing to Follow

Full event details including prices can be found online at https://www.myracepass.com/events/496404.

Tickets are available for purchase at https://www.myracepass.com/tracks/1718/tickets/1370475.

All participants must be POWRi licensed members to receive benefits which include POWRi Member Participant Accident Insurance, annual point fund money, and contingency awards. POWRi Memberships are available online at https://www.myracepass.com/sanctions/1011/registrations/6909.

For additional information on Lakeside Speedway such as points, driver profiles, and track data visit www.lakesidespeedway.net or on major social media platforms | 5615 Wolcott Drive Kansas City, KS | 913-299-9206

For additional information on I-70 Motorsports Park such as season schedule, and track data visit www.i70motorsportspark.com or on major social media platforms | 12773 N Outer Rd Odessa, MO 64076 | (816) 393-0001

All-encompassing exclusive content, LIVE and ON-Demand Streaming, and original programming all on a growing network is just a click away with Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, and on Facebook at POWRi.