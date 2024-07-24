“410” SPRINTS RETURN TO SHARON ON SATURDAY NIGHT FOR $4000 TO-WIN

By Mike Leone

(Hartford, OH)…Sharon Speedway will return to action for the annual “Bill Kirila Memorial” this Saturday night (July 27) as the 95th anniversary season rolls on. Great weather is in the forecast as the “Super Series” program presented by Bala Management will feature the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply “410” Sprint Cars along with the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks, HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds, and the Whelen Econo Mods presented by Alcon Mechanical. It’s Bucks Fab and Mark Thomas Ford Night. Race time is 7 p.m.

Saturday night will honor the memory of the late Bill Kirila. Kirila was one of the owners of Sharon along his brother Ron and the Blaney and Weller Families when the track changed ownership in 2002. Kirila of Brookfield, Ohio passed away after an extended illness on June 23, 2006 at the age of 68. He was a graduate of Brookfield Ohio School and went on to become the Vice President of Kirila Contractors.

Due to two prior rain outs, the “410” Sprint Cars will now race for the first time for the new 2024 minimum purse structure of $4,000 to-win, $400 to-start on Saturday night thanks to Bala Management in what will be the first non-sanctioned event of the season. The same format as in years past will be utilized with group qualifying to set the heat race lineups.

Sharon has completed three “410” Sprint Car events thus far in 2024 with big car counts at each one. David Gravel topped a 45-car field for his first career Sharon win on May 18 in the first of two visits by the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars. On June 1, central PA invader Ryan Smith won the Western PA Speedweek event for the second time in four years as 46 cars were hand. And most recently, Danny Dietrich, another member of the PA Posse, won the FAST-sanctioned Ohio Sprint Speedweek event on June 12 with 53 cars on hand!

For the first time in five weeks, the Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks will return to the track at Sharon. The Pro Stocks were part of the World of Outlaws Sprint Car show when a big field of 35 cars were on hand for the 2024 opener. On that night, Christian Schneider won his first career Sharon race worth $1,000 as he became the 219th different driver to win a Pro Stock race in the history of the track. The last two times this Stocks have raced have saw Curt J. Bish win from sixth as he’s upped his career win total to 13, which is fourth amongst active racers. Twenty-four or more cars on Saturday will mean a $750 to-win feature event.

The HTMA/Precise Racing Products RUSH Sportsman Modifieds are back for the third straight Saturday. Kole Holden, who leads RUSH’s $3,500 to-win Weekly Series Championship, won the June 22 opener at Sharon. Chas Wolbert won the $800 special for his 21st career win at the track and more impressively milestone 50th of his career in the division! And last Saturday, saw veteran Rob Kristyak become the third different winner in three races this season. Holden and JC Boyer are still tied for the Wedge Motorsports “Route 7 Rumble” Series points lead, which takes into account all events at Raceway 7 and Sharon.

Like the RUSH Mods, the Whelen Econo Mods presented by Alcon Mechanical are back for what will be their fourth show of the season on Saturday night. The Econo Mods made their first appearance of the season on June 15 when Joe Gabrielson made a winning debut in the division. Gabrielson’s victory was the 10th of his career at the Hartford, Ohio as he has nine career UMP Mod wins to his credit. Since calling Sharon Speedway his weekly stop, Dennis Lunger, Jr. is now two-for-two! Lunger won the $800 special on July 12 part of the World of Outlaws Late Model program then won last Saturday night for $600 with 24 cars on hand. Jeremy Double is still looking for his first win of 2024 to become the division’s all-time winningest driver.

Summit Racing Equipment will present the hard charger award to the Pro Stock division. The driver that passes the most cars in the feature will receive a $100 Summit gift card. In the event of a tie, the tiebreaker will be the driver that finished highest in the feature.

The Performance Bodies “Nosed Out” program will award a $100 Performance Bodies gift card redeemable only at Wedge Motorsports to a driver in the Econo Mods or Pro Stocks. The recipient amongst any of those competing divisions will be the driver that most closely beat out another competitor for any finishing position on the lead lap. Tiebreaker will be the driver with the best finishing position.

“410” Sprint Car Payoff: 1. $4,000 2. $1,500 3. $1,100 4. $800 5. $650 6. $625 7. $600 8. $575 9. $550 10. $500 11. $475 12. $450 13. $425 14. $410 15-24. $400. Tow/Non-Qualifiers $100.

There is no Sharon registration fee. One-way driver radios are mandatory; channel 454.000. AMB/MyLaps transponders are required; rentals available for $25. If you have yet to register for the 2024 season, please bring the registration form with you completed https://www.sharonspeedway.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=899241

Fans can not only experience viewing from the frontstretch and backstretch grandstands, but also from the infield fan zone, which includes concessions and restrooms. Sharon is the only track in the area to have viewing from the unique infield perspective. There will be times throughout the night when fans can cross on the frontstretch back and forth.

The pits will be open throughout the afternoon with passes going on sale at 4 p.m., while general admission opens at 5. Hot lap/qualifying for the Sprints will get underway at 6:30 p.m. followed by heat race action at 7.

Grandstand/fan zone admission for those 14 and over is $15, while seniors are $13. Patio seating upgrades are just $10 and fan suite seating upgrades are just $20 over the cost of general admission. These can be upgraded on race night at the track office. As always, children under 14 and parking are always FREE. Pit passes are $35. As a reminder, coolers nor outside food or beverages are not permitted.

Coming up on Saturday, July 27 will be the return of the Hovis Auto & Truck Supply Big-Block Modifieds racing for $2,000 to-win. The Gibson Insurance Agency Pro Stocks will be competing in “Ray’s Race” remembering the late Ray Virgile. The Billy’s Garage RUSH Sprint Cars and the Whelen Econo Mods presented by Alcon Mechanical will also be on the card. Racing will get underway at 7 p.m.

