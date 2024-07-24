Abreu Collects Silver Cup Victory at Lernerville

SARVER, PA (July 23, 2024) — Rico Abreu proved that smooth and steady won the race during the Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup Tuesday night at Lernerville Speedway with the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series. Abreu, from St. Helena, California, took the lead after Tyler Courtney and James McFadden made contact racing for the lead and held off challenges from Corey Day and Brad Sweet in the closing laps for the victory. The win was Abreu’s 6th feature victory of the 2024 season, picking up the $25,000 top prize in the process.

Tyler Courtney took the lead at the start and took advantage of caution flags for for Spencer Bayston slowing, and a pair of red flag for a massive flip for Brandon Spithaler off turn three along with Sye Lynch getting upside down on the front stretch to avoid slower traffic.

The red for Lynch ended up being Courtney’s undoing. After the restart James McFadden challenged Courtney for the lead when the pair made contact off turn four. Both cars suffered enough damage where Courtney’s car was sideways on the race track and McFadden drove into the work area as the caution came out.

This handed the lead to Abreu after driving up from 8th starting position. Abreu had challengers of his own in Brad Sweet and Corey Day that both pressured Abreu after the restart, but Abreu was up to the challenge running the cushion around the top of the race track that was tricky to navigate at time for the win. Day, Sweet, Anthony Macri, and Cory Eliason from 10th starting position rounded out the top five.

Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Lernerville Speedway

Sarver, Pennsylvania

Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight A

1. 83-James McFadden, 13.046[12]

2. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild, 13.122[1]

3. 24-Rico Abreu, 13.151[13]

4. 42-Sye Lynch, 13.153[8]

5. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.191[4]

6. 49-Brad Sweet, 13.240[3]

7. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 13.328[17]

8. 1A-Jacob Allen, 13.365[5]

9. 39-Kody Hartlaub, 13.376[10]

10. 22-Brandon Spithaler, 13.444[19]

11. 1-Brenham Crouch, 13.533[15]

12. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 13.539[11]

13. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.588[6]

14. 11-Carl Bowser, 13.594[2]

15. 53-Jessie Attard, 13.658[14]

16. 55-Chris Windom, 13.794[16]

17. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.817[7]

18. 3-John Jerich, 13.901[9]

19. 4K-Kip Edwards, 15.343[18]

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying Flight B

1. 39M-Anthony Macri, 13.201[10]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.338[15]

3. 14-Corey Day, 13.360[1]

4. 5-Spencer Bayston, 13.432[16]

5. 8-Cory Eliason, 13.495[4]

6. 19-Brent Marks, 13.511[8]

7. 13-Justin Peck, 13.557[17]

8. 9-Kasey Kahne, 13.561[14]

9. 88-Tanner Thorson, 13.571[9]

10. 32B-Dale Blaney, 13.575[18]

11. 7NY-Matt Farnham, 13.578[2]

12. 2-AJ Flick, 13.665[12]

13. 45-Landon Brooks, 13.730[13]

14. 46-Michael Bauer, 13.791[6]

15. 5W-Lucas Wolfe, 13.834[3]

16. 3J-Jacob Begenwald, 14.278[7]

17. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer, 15.570[11]

18. 25-Daison Pursley[5]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[1]

2. 83-James McFadden[4]

3. 39-Kody Hartlaub[5]

4. 53-Jessie Attard[8]

5. 1-Brenham Crouch[6]

6. 20B-Cody Bova[7]

7. 26-Zeb Wise[2]

8. 38-Leyton Wagner[9]

9. 4K-Kip Edwards[10]

10. 49X-Tim Shaffer[3]

DMI Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 42-Sye Lynch[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[2]

3. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[4]

4. 1A-Jacob Allen[3]

5. 22-Brandon Spithaler[5]

6. 11-Carl Bowser[7]

7. 9P-Parker Price Miller[6]

8. 55-Chris Windom[8]

9. 3-John Jerich[9]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 14-Corey Day[1]

2. 8-Cory Eliason[2]

3. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

4. 13-Justin Peck[3]

5. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

6. 45-Landon Brooks[7]

7. 7NY-Matt Farnham[6]

8. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[8]

9. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[9]

Winters Performance Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Spencer Bayston[1]

2. 19-Brent Marks[2]

3. 9-Kasey Kahne[3]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[4]

5. 2-AJ Flick[6]

6. 32B-Dale Blaney[5]

7. 25-Daison Pursley[9]

8. 46-Michael Bauer[7]

9. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[8]

FK Rod Ends Dash (7 Laps)

1. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

2. 14-Corey Day[3]

3. 83-James McFadden[4]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[6]

5. 5-Spencer Bayston[5]

6. 42-Sye Lynch[2]

7. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[8]

8. 24-Rico Abreu[7]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[1]

2. 32B-Dale Blaney[2]

3. 20B-Cody Bova[3]

4. 9P-Parker Price Miller[7]

5. 45-Landon Brooks[4]

6. 25-Daison Pursley[8]

7. 11-Carl Bowser[5]

8. 49X-Tim Shaffer[16]

9. 7NY-Matt Farnham[6]

10. 5W-Lucas Wolfe[10]

11. 46-Michael Bauer[11]

12. 55-Chris Windom[17]

13. 3J-Jacob Begenwald[15]

14. 3-John Jerich[14]

15. 4K-Kip Edwards[12]

16. 47-Brett Brunkenhoefer[13]

17. 38-Leyton Wagner[9]

Kubota A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[8]

2. 14-Corey Day[2]

3. 49-Brad Sweet[9]

4. 39M-Anthony Macri[4]

5. 8-Cory Eliason[10]

6. 88-Tanner Thorson[14]

7. 19-Brent Marks[12]

8. 13-Justin Peck[18]

9. 17-Sheldon Haudenschild[7]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[1]

11. 9P-Parker Price Miller[24]

12. 1-Brenham Crouch[17]

13. 39-Kody Hartlaub[11]

14. 20B-Cody Bova[23]

15. 9-Kasey Kahne[16]

16. 53-Jessie Attard[13]

17. 2-AJ Flick[20]

18. 1A-Jacob Allen[15]

19. 26-Zeb Wise[21]

20. 11-Carl Bowser[25]

21. 83-James McFadden[3]

22. 42-Sye Lynch[6]

23. 32B-Dale Blaney[22]

24. 5-Spencer Bayston[5]

25. 22-Brandon Spithaler[19]