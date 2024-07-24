CRSA PREPARES TO END JULY AT FONDA

By Marty Czekala

After two weeks off, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products return to Fonda Speedway for round two of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge to close out July.

Fonda was scheduled to be on the calendar June 1 but was eventually canceled, making Saturday’s race the lone trip to “The Track of Champions.”

This is the 30th time CRSA has pushed off at Fonda, with its first event run in 2009.

Here’s a look at the headlines for Saturday night.

Tune In: Action can be seen live on FloRacing, with Marty Czekala on the call. For $5.99 a month, you can expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com, which features entries, lineups, fantasy and results.

Last Time Out: CRSA made the trip to Land of Legends Raceway July 4 for the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge, which saw a battle between track regulars Dillon Paddock and Darryl Ruggles. Paddock would grab the lead from “The Motorized Madman” with eight laps to go and not look back to score his first career CRSA and 305 Sprint victory.

“It’s about time,” Paddock said post-race. “I feel like it was long overdue. All my guys and sponsors stick with me. No one gives up. They want to see us do good and we keep coming out no matter what happens the week prior.”

Ruggles was second, Tomy Moreau third, Bobby Parrow fourth and Jordan Hutton fifth.

Two days later, the series saw another first-time winner at Genesee Speedway, Adam DePuy, leading all 25 laps from the pole to score his win. After a long career of racing street stocks, DePuy switched to 305 Sprints last season, and the move paid off July 6.

“It feels great,” said DePuy post-race. “We worked hard and had trouble all year. I took it to Dave Gray’s house and made some changes; the car was a rocket.”

Cliff Pierce recorded his best career finish in second, Ron Greek third, Kyle Pierce fourth and Tomy Moreau rounded out the top five.

Maiden Victories: Half the races have seen first-time winners in six events this season. May 18, Matt Rotz scored his first CRSA victory in addition to Paddock and DePuy’s victories.

In weekly action at Land of Legends (non-series), other first-time winners include Timmy Lotz and Lance Dusett.

The series has a chance Saturday to see three straight first-time winners, something that hasn’t happened since 2012, when Scott Goodrich, Brittany Tresch and Jeff VanDusen recorded wins at Skyline, Penn Can and Five Mile Point, respectively.

New Points Leader: After Genesee, there is a new points leader toward the series championship. Sherbrooke, Quebec’s Tomy Moreau now leads by 33 points over Kyle Pierce. Dalton Herrick and Blake Warner are tied for third, 41 behind, while Ron Greek is fifth, 75 back.

“I know it’s very early, lot of racing to go, but we’ve been working for that the past year and a half and it’s paying off!” said Moreau on social media. “Now, let’s keep working to win races. The rest will go together.”

“The Canadian Kid” is one of the more dedicated drivers on tour, the only full-time driver North of the border, driving five hours to Fonda Saturday night.

Schedule Update: After June was rained out, Mike Emhof Motorsports and some track officials have updated the schedule for makeup dates.

Penn Can Speedway, supposed to run June 14, will now run Aug. 9 on the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series.

Outlaw Speedway, scheduled for June 21, will be contested Aug. 16 to kick off the inaugural Dandy Triple Play.

The races at Fonda Speedway and Utica-Rome Speedway will not be made up.

CRSA is still working on a rescheduled date with Afton after the July 19 contest was dropped.

Last Time at Fonda: A part of Fonda 200 weekend last year, CRSA last pushed off Sept. 15, saw Jordan Hutton score his fifth win of 2023 and eventually clinch the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge Championship. Blake Warner recorded his best CRSA finish in second, while Billy VanInwegen rounded out the podium in third.

Down the I-90: Only one race of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge has taken place this season at Weedsport back on Memorial Day weekend. Jordan Hutton scored his second win of the season over Jeff Trombley and Scott Landers.

To this date, Hutton is the only repeat winner of 2024, with “J-Hutt” also scoring a win at Thunder Mountain May 4.

By the Numbers: The average car count at Fonda since 2014 is just under 21 cars. There are 14 winners with Danny Varin and Mike Kiser each coming home first four times. Kiser, Jeff Trombley and Cory Sparks have at least 10 top fives.

From the Frontman: “We’re due up for an I-90 Pit Stop Challenge event, as it has been a while since we were last at Weedsport. We’re excited to return to Fonda, especially after the new surface recently put on. We hope you join us Saturday!” ~ Mike Emhof

From the Track Promoter: “We are very pleased to have made great progress on the track surface at Fonda, and we look forward to the CRSA drivers being able to use multiple grooves to thrill the fans Saturday.” ~ Brett Deyo

Up next: CRSA hits Utica-Rome Speedway, also part of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge. Aug. 2. Can’t make it out? Tune in on FloRacing.

Standings

1. 22 Tomy Moreau 934 pts

2. 9K Kyle Pierce -33

3. 29 Dalton Herrick -41

4. 21B Blake Warner -41

5. 28 Ron Greek -75

6. J27 John Cunningham -120

7. 99 Adam Depuy -144

8. 66 Jordan Hutton -149

9. 410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -153

10. 4 Cliff Pierce -172

I-90 Pit Stop Challenge Standings

1. 66 Jordan Hutton 172 pts

2. 3A Jeff Trombley -5

3. 33 Scott Landers -6

4. 8 Dillon Paddock -9

5. 4s Johnny Smith -13

6. 53 Shawn Donath -13

7. 21Z Zach Sobotka -18

8. 99 Adam Depuy -20

9. 29 Dalton Herrick -20

10. 56V Billy VanInwegen -21

Previous Winners @ Fonda

1. Danny Varin (4) 2011, 2012, 2013×2

2. Mike Kiser (4) 2015, 2019, 2021, 2022

3. Cory Sparks (3) 2011, 2014, 2016

4. Josh Pieniazek (3) 2014, 2015, 2018

5. Jeff Trombley (3) 2018, 2019, 2022

6. Jordan Hutton (3) 2021, 2022, 2023

7. Kyle Smith (2) 2016, 2017

8. Dylan Swiernik (1) 2009

9. John Matrafailo (1) 2010

10. Tyler Rice (1) 2012

11. Jordan Thomas (1) 2015

12. Brett Jaycox (1) 2017

13. Josh Flint (1) 2021

14. Tomy Moreau (1) 2023

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

