Spithaler Wins FAST Event at Tri-City

FRANKLIN, PA (July 28, 2024) — Brandon Spithaler won the FAST 410 Sprint Car Series feature event Sunday evening at Tri-City Raceway Park. Bouncing back from a crash Tuesday night at the Silver Cup at Lernerville Speedway, Spithaler held off Dylan Cisney for his seventh feature win of the 2024 season. Zane Devault, Cody Bova, and Dale Blaney rounded out the top five.
FAST 410 Sprint Car Series
Tri-City Raceway Park
Franklin, Pennsylvania
Sunday, July 28, 2024
Feature:
1. 22-Brandon Spithaler
2. 5V-Dylan Cisney
3. 4-Zane Devault
4. 20B-Cody Bova
5. 32-Dale Blaney
6. 11-Carl Bowser
7. X7-Jeremey Weaver
8. 23JR-Jack Sodeman Jr
9. 33H-Derek Hauck
10. 6-Bob Felmlee
11. 3-John Jerich
12. 47L-Dusty Larson
13. 5e-Bobby Elliott
14. 19M-Bodey McClintock
15. 11M-Nathen McDowell
16. 2-AJ Flick
17. 31C-Chase Metheney