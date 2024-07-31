Gravel Surpasses 100 Career World of Outlaws Wins as Big Game Motorsports Doubles Up During Week in Northeast

Inside Line Promotions

WEEDSPORT, N.Y. (July 30, 2024) – Big Game Motorsports driver David Gravel recently became the eighth different driver in World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series to reach the 100-win mark.

Gravel was victorious on Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa., during the C&D Rigging Summer Nationals to accomplish the feat. He backed it up the following night at Weedsport Speedway as the victory during the Empire State Challenge was No. 101 with ‘The Greatest Show on Dirt.’

“It’s definitely surreal,” he said. “When you get to the 80s and 90s you start paying attention and counting down. The night of the race on Saturday I wasn’t really thinking about it at all and was focused at the task at hand. After the race was over it set in that shoot, this was my 100 th win.”

Gravel was strong throughout four races in five days in the Northeast last week. He qualified fourth quickest, won a heat race, placed second in the dash and ended second in the Bricker’s Bash feature on Wednesday at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa.

“We were strong all night long,” he said. “The track got rough and heavy and we settled for second. We were a little too tight. The track was getting rough in turns one and two. It was a lot wetter than we expected. As the fuel load burned off and we had a long green-flag run our car got better. The red came out and we put some fuel in the car and it wasn’t the same.”

Two nights later, Gravel set quick time in qualifying before he finished second in a heat race, won the dash and recorded a second-place outing in the feature at Williams Grove Speedway.

“I had a really good opportunity to win the race and came up a little short,” he said. “We challenged for the win and slid for it, but got passed back. T.J. (Stutts) got his wing back and was able to really operate all over the track. We were dependent on having to run the cushion. Obviously you wanted to win, but it’s cool seeing guys win their first career World of Outlaws race. It’s something he’ll never forget.”

The second half of the weekend yielded a pair of triumphs with a rally from fourth to Victory Lane on Saturday at Williams Grove Speedway.

“We were able to get to third right away,” Gravel said. “(Daryn) Pittman was pacing Donny (Schatz) pretty well and he was running down the track. I was able to run up the track and build some speed up. He poked his nose on Donny and that baited him to move down. That left the top open for me. When I got to second I was able to get some speed and get by Donny. We had a caution late. The track always changes and I wasn’t really sure where to run, but luckily I was able to be good enough to get the job done.”

Gravel advanced from third to win on Sunday at Weedsport Speedway, where he garnered a victory for the fourth straight year.

“To continue winning there was a great cap to the week,” he said. “We got to second fairly quick and from there I tried to process what lanes are best to figure out where I needed to be. I think midway through that race I was able to get a run off turn four to take the lead. I tried the bottom of turns three and four where the leader had been running and felt really good down there.”

The team heads back to the Midwest this weekend for the Ironman 55 on Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo. Gravel leads the World of Outlaws championship standings by 110 points.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 24 – BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa. – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 2 (3); Feature: 2 (2).

July 26 – Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. – Qualifying: 1; Heat race: 2 (1); Dash: 1 (2); Feature: 2 (1).

July 27 – Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, Pa. – Qualifying: 2; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 4 (4); Feature: 1 (4).

July 28 – Weedsport Speedway in Weedsport, N.Y. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 1 (1); Dash: 3 (4); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

44 races, 14 wins, 33 top fives, 40 top 10s, 42 top 15s, 42 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Friday and Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 in Pevely, Mo., for the Ironman 55 with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series

MEDIA LINKS –

X: https://twitter.com/BigGameMotorspt

HUSET’S SPEEDWAY –

Huset’s Speedway is a dirt oval located in Brandon, S.D. The track opened in 1954 and has undergone a large renovation within the last few years, making it a premier destination for both marquee racing events and weekly programs. For more information, visit http://www.HusetsSpeedway.com .

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from May through August, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Power Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com .

TICKET LINK –

To purchase online tickets for events at either Huset’s Speedway or at Jackson Motorplex, visit http://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .