Emerson Axsom Leads 360 Nationals Points After Night One

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 1, 2024) — Emerson Axsom leads the overall points after the opening night of the 34th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway. Axsom, from Franklin, Indiana, complemented his third quickest time in qualifications by driving up from sixth starting position to win the third heat race of the evening. Moving up from eighth starting position into fifth in the feature event was enough to secure the top point position.
Former 410 sprint car track champion at Knoxville Raceway Austin McCarl secured the second position 12 markers behind Axsom. Jamie Ball, feature winner Kaleb Johnson, and Terry McCarl rounded out the top five.
34th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank
Knoxville Raceway
Knoxville, Iowa
Thursday, August 1, 2024
Points After Night #1
1. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 488
2. 88-Austin McCarl, 476
3. 4W-Jamie Ball, 473
4. 6-Kaleb Johnson, 468
5. 01-Terry McCarl, 468
6. 24-Kade Higday, 465
7. 21T-Cole Macedo, 462
8. 27H-Justin Peck, 461
9. 95-Matt Covington, 460
10. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 460
11. 2KS-Chase Randall, 453
12. 22X-Riley Goodno, 451
13. 23-Seth Bergman, 437
14. 64-Hunter Schuerenberg, 432
15. 9-Matt Juhl, 430
16. 4G-Cole Garner, 425
17. 4-Cameron Martin, 424
18. 23W-Garet Williamson, 422
19. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 420
20. 70-Calvin Landis, 413
21. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 412
22. 8H-Jacob Hughes, 407
23. 36-Jason Martin, 403
24. 52-Blake Hahn, 397
25. 4J-Chase Johnson, 395
26. 22-Ryan Leavitt, 393
27. 87X-Shone Evans, 382
28. 86-Timothy Smith, 378
29. 99-Tony Rost, 359
30. 63-J.J. Hickle, 358
31. 7B-Ben Brown, 352
32. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 349
33. 44-Chris Martin, 344
34. 48-Danny Dietrich, 337
35. 23M-Lance Moss, 334
36. J2-John Carney II, 326
37. 10B-Landon Britt, 323
38. 33-Alan Zoutte, 321
39. 47-Brant O’Banion, 315
40. 55X-Chase Brown, 313
41. 2J-Zach Blurton, 312
42. 20T-Corey Timmerman, 309
43. 83-Kurt Mueller, 303
44. 27W-Weston Olson, 300
45. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 297
46. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 279
47. 38-Logan Alexander, 272
48. 6G-Bryan Gossel, 272
49. 8X-Micah Slendy, 267
50. 88E-Terry Easum, 259
51. T4-Tyler Graves, 258
52. 17N-Nathan Anderson, 232
53. 1A-John Anderson, 224
54. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 2