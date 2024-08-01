Emerson Axsom Leads 360 Nationals Points After Night One

KNOXVILLE, Iowa (August 1, 2024) — Emerson Axsom leads the overall points after the opening night of the 34th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank Thursday night at Knoxville Raceway. Axsom, from Franklin, Indiana, complemented his third quickest time in qualifications by driving up from sixth starting position to win the third heat race of the evening. Moving up from eighth starting position into fifth in the feature event was enough to secure the top point position.

Former 410 sprint car track champion at Knoxville Raceway Austin McCarl secured the second position 12 markers behind Axsom. Jamie Ball, feature winner Kaleb Johnson, and Terry McCarl rounded out the top five.

34th Xtream powered by Mediacom 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank

Knoxville Raceway

Knoxville, Iowa

Thursday, August 1, 2024

Points After Night #1

1. 27A-Emerson Axsom, 488

2. 88-Austin McCarl, 476

3. 4W-Jamie Ball, 473

4. 6-Kaleb Johnson, 468

5. 01-Terry McCarl, 468

6. 24-Kade Higday, 465

7. 21T-Cole Macedo, 462

8. 27H-Justin Peck, 461

9. 95-Matt Covington, 460

10. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 460

11. 2KS-Chase Randall, 453

12. 22X-Riley Goodno, 451

13. 23-Seth Bergman, 437

14. 64-Hunter Schuerenberg, 432

15. 9-Matt Juhl, 430

16. 4G-Cole Garner, 425

17. 4-Cameron Martin, 424

18. 23W-Garet Williamson, 422

19. 55B-Brandon Anderson, 420

20. 70-Calvin Landis, 413

21. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 412

22. 8H-Jacob Hughes, 407

23. 36-Jason Martin, 403

24. 52-Blake Hahn, 397

25. 4J-Chase Johnson, 395

26. 22-Ryan Leavitt, 393

27. 87X-Shone Evans, 382

28. 86-Timothy Smith, 378

29. 99-Tony Rost, 359

30. 63-J.J. Hickle, 358

31. 7B-Ben Brown, 352

32. 2JR-Kelly Miller, 349

33. 44-Chris Martin, 344

34. 48-Danny Dietrich, 337

35. 23M-Lance Moss, 334

36. J2-John Carney II, 326

37. 10B-Landon Britt, 323

38. 33-Alan Zoutte, 321

39. 47-Brant O’Banion, 315

40. 55X-Chase Brown, 313

41. 2J-Zach Blurton, 312

42. 20T-Corey Timmerman, 309

43. 83-Kurt Mueller, 303

44. 27W-Weston Olson, 300

45. 17B-Ryan Bickett, 297

46. 45X-Kyler Johnson, 279

47. 38-Logan Alexander, 272

48. 6G-Bryan Gossel, 272

49. 8X-Micah Slendy, 267

50. 88E-Terry Easum, 259

51. T4-Tyler Graves, 258

52. 17N-Nathan Anderson, 232

53. 1A-John Anderson, 224

54. G5-Gage Pulkrabek, 2