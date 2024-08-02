Ohsweken Speedway Rained Out

From Ohsweken Speedway

OHSWEKEN, ONT (August 2, 2024) – Due to relentless rain and saturated grounds, Ohsweken Speedway has regrettably canceled the racing events scheduled for Friday, August 2nd. Our team was excited to welcome back race teams and fans for an exhilarating evening, but Mother Nature had other plans.

Rain throughout the night, combined with steady rainfall since 11:00 AM today, has dashed any hopes for improvement. Initially, the forecast called for only morning showers, but the rain is now expected to continue throughout the afternoon, affecting our ability to ensure a safe and thrilling race experience.

As of 1:00 PM, the persistent rainfall has prevented any significant drying, leaving the track, pit area, and spectator parking lot unsuitable for tonight’s event. The safety of our drivers, teams, and fans is our top priority.

Important Notice: The Race of Champions Sportsman Event will not be rescheduled. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we navigate these unpredictable weather conditions.

We look forward to welcoming everyone back to Ohsweken Speedway next week for an exciting evening of racing under clear skies. Thank you for your continued support and enthusiasm.

Stay tuned to our social media channels and website for updates on upcoming events and rescheduled races.