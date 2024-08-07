2024 Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Wednesday, August 6, 2024

Wednesday, August 7, 2023 – Brandt Professional Agriculture Qualifying Night #1

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

10:00 AM: Trade show opens in the Skate Pit Building

10:00 AM: Vendors open in the Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals trophies on display at the Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM: “Legends of Racing: The Bettenhausens” file at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Theater

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

11:00 AM-8:00 PM: Marion County Cattleman Stand Serving Food

12:00 PM: Food vendors open

12:00 PM: Music at the Sage Fruit Stage

12:00 PM: “the Drivers Projects Podcast Crew” with host T.J. Buffenbarger, Sam Hafertepe Jr, J.J. Hickle, Carson McCarl, Domnic Scelzi, and Daryl Turford at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

1:30 PM: “Still Wide Open” 25th Anniversary Celebration featuring Brad Doty and Dave Argabright at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit gate opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 sales open

2:00 PM: Busch Light tent opens near the sage fruit stage

3:00 PM: Iowa Beer Bus opens near the Sage Fruit Stage

3:00 PM: Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

4:00 PM: Fan contest at the Sage Fruit sage for a VPN Pit Tour Friday before the races

4:30 PM: Kyle Larson’s 2023 champion pole unveiling along the fan walk outside the ticket office.

5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live Pre-Race Show hosted by Tony Bockhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage

5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3 KNIA

5:00 PM: Casey’s Pizza Party at the Great Southern Bank Kid Zone in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

5:00 PM: Grandstands open

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA

8:00 PM: Opening ceremonies with Kyle Larson raising the champion’s flag

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

Post Race: Live music with “The Boys” on the Sage Fruit Stage