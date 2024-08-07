Sharon Speedway Hosts 16th Annual Lou Blaney Memorial with Ryan Blaney Family Foundation to Raise Money for Alzheimer’s

(Hartford, OH)…The 16th Annual Lou Blaney Memorial will be held at Sharon Speedway on Saturday, August 17, at Sharon Speedway. This race focuses on remembering the late Lou Blaney, while also honoring him by raising funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s and the Alzheimer’s Association. The event will include the “410” Sprint Cars racing for $12,000 to-win/$1,200 to-start and the BRP Modified Tour.

The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation was founded in 2018 by Lou’s grandson, Ryan Blaney, and his family, and they work hard to make a difference for Alzheimer’s patients and the families and caregivers that surround them. On Saturday, August 17, the RBFF will provide many opportunities to donate to the cause while experiencing the excitement of the night.

The Lou Blaney Memorial will include a raffle auction and a silent auction. Some items that will be in the silent auction include signed racing gloves worn by Dave, Dale, and Ryan, along with replica helmets, merchandise bundles and more! The silent auction will go live for viewing on Friday, August 16, with bidding beginning on Saturday morning. All bidding will take place online, with the link to register being released on social media on the 16th.

Attendees will also be able to check out Ryan’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Championship trophy for a donation of $5. With the donation, you will be able to see it up close and can take a photo with it.

The RBFF is encouraging attendees to wear a Lou Blaney or Lou Blaney Memorial shirt of their choice to participate in the “Lou Out” sponsored by Colonial Companies. Colonial Companies has had a long-standing, supportive relationship with Lou Blaney and the Blaney family. Those who wear said shirts can enter a free raffle drawing for a chance to win $100.

10 winners will be chosen, thanks to Colonial Companies generous donation. Make sure to stop by the “Lou Out” tent in the Fan Zone to enter the raffle. Donations will also be taken to receive more raffle tickets for extra chances to win.

The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation booth will also be set up in the Fan Zone, selling merchandise and providing Alzheimer’s information to those in need. Lou Blaney Memorial shirts will also be sold in the Fan Zone and on the backstretch.

Funds raised from the night will be donated to the Mahoning Valley and Rowan-Cabarrus Walk to End Alzheimer’s. For more information regarding the RBFF and the efforts they will be hosting that night, please contact Leah at leah@ryanblaneyfamilyfoundation.org.

About The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation: The Ryan Blaney Family Foundation is dedicated to supporting families and communities through various charitable initiatives. The foundation focuses on providing support to people and families living with an Alzheimer’s or concussion diagnosis.