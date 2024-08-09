2024 Knoxville Nationals Event Schedule for Friday, August 9, 2024

Friday, August 9, 2024 – FVP “Hard Knox” Preliminary Night

8:00 AM: Knoxville Raceway Ticket Office Opens

8:00 AM: National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Opens

8:00 AM: United Trailers Golf Classic presented by Sage Fruit in memory of Kevin Gobrecht to benefit the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum at Bos Landen Golf Club in Pella, Iowa

8:00 AM-12:00 PM: All you can eat pancakes at the National Guard Armory

9:00 AM: Breakfast w/Champions featuring Kenny Jacobs, Jack Hewitt, and Ron Shuman at Celebrate Church

10:00 AM: Trade show opens in the Skate Pit Building

10:00 AM: Vendors open in the Fan Zone

10:00 AM: Knoxville Nationals trophies on display at the Main Grandstand Entrance

10:00 AM: Steve King Foundation Cornhole Tournament in the credentials building north of the racetrack

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Bryan Clauson Suite Tower Tours at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

10:00 AM-3:00 PM: Friends of the Library Pop-Up Book Sale at the Knoxville Public Library 213 E. Mongomery Knoxville, Iowa 50148

10:00 AM: “Women in Racing” with host Amy Tatnell, Amelia & Laela Eisenschenck, Patty Haudenschild, Kendra Jacobs, Michaela Dumesny, and guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor theater

11:00 AM-8:00 PM: Marion County Cattleman Stand Serving Food

11:00 AM: Iowa Beer Bus opens near the Sage Fruit Stage

11:00 AM: Kaleb Johnson, Jace Park, and Scott Bogucki signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

12:00 PM: Food vendors open

12:00 PM: Music at the Sage Fruit Stage

12:00 PM: Steve Kinser Autobiography Cover Reveal with Dave Argabright at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum second floor

1:00 PM: Driven to Save Lives Flim (Media/VIP Guests Seated First) at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater followed by Corey Day Autograph Session under the Bryan Clauson Suite Towers

1:00 PM: David Gravel, Sammy Swindell, Rico Abreu, and Tyler Courtney signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

2:00 PM: Pit gate opens

2:00 PM: 50/50 sales open

2:00 PM: Busch Light tent opens near the sage fruit stage

2:00 PM: Jeremy Elliott and guests at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum Second Floor Theater

3:00 PM: Sye Lynch, Tim Shaffer, and Ryan Timms signing autographs in the Trostle Garage at the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum

4:00 PM: Driver Autograph Session in Dryer-Hudson Hall (limited number of fans)

4:00 PM: Fan contest on the Sage Fruit Stage for a pace truck ride for four

5:00 PM: Grandstands open

5:00 PM: Race Nights Live on 94.3/95.3 KNIA

5:00 PM: Sage Fruit Knoxville Nationals Live Pre-Race Show hosted by Tony Bockhoven on the Sage Fruit Stage

6:30 PM: DIRTvision broadcast begins

6:45 PM: Hot laps

7:00 PM: Live audio race coverage from 94.3/95.3 KNIA

Post Race: Driver’s press conference in the Premier Chevy Dealers Fan Pavilion

Post Race – Live Music with After Shock on the Sage Fruit Stage