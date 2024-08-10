Feature Winners: Friday, August 9, 2024

|Bedford Speedway
|Bedford, PA
|Non-Wing Super Sportsman
|
|Rained Out
|Big Diamond Speedway
|Minersville, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Black Hills Speedway
|Rapid City, SD
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|D.J. Brink
|Cairns Speedway
|Edmonton, QLD
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|Thunder in the Canefields
|Ryan Ferrell
|Can-Am Speedway
|LaFargeville, NY
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series
|Summer Sizzler
|Jadon Rogers
|Circle City Raceway
|Indianapolis, IN
|USSA Kenyon Midgets
|
|Dameron Taylor
|Clinton County Speedway
|Mill Hall, PA
|Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|Crawford County Speedway
|Denison, IA
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Jake Greenwood
|Deming Speedway
|Everson, WA
|Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
|
|Jared Peterson
|Duece of Clubs Thunder Raceway
|Show Low, AZ
|POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series
|
|Rick Ziehl
|Greenville Speedway
|Greenville, MS
|ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints
|
|Jordon Mallett
|Hartford Motor Speedway
|Hartford, MI
|Great Lakes Super Sprints
|
|Keith Sheffer Jr.
|Knoxville Raceway
|Knoxville, IA
|World of Outlaws
|Knoxville Nationals
|Donny Schatz
|Lavonia Speedway
|Lavonia, GA
|United Sprint Car Series
|
|Jeff Oliver
|Legion Speedway
|Wentworth, NH
|Non-Wing Sprint Cars
|
|Rained Out
|Lernerville Speedway
|Sarver, PA
|Winged 410 Sprint Cars
|
|Cody Bova
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Western Midget Racing
|
|Anthony Bruno
|Ocean Speedway
|Watsonville, CA
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Tanner Carrick
|Ohio Valley Speedway
|Washington, WV
|USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series
|
|Bryce Massingill
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged 360 Sprint Cars
|
|Brent Begolo
|Ohsweken Speedway
|Ohsweken, ONT
|Winged Crate Sprint Cars
|
|Dylan Westbrook
|Path Valley Speedway Park
|Spring Run, PA
|Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series
|
|Rained Out
|Red River Valley Speedway
|West Fargo, ND
|Red River Sprint Series
|
|Marcus Rothenbacher
|Tulsa Speedway
|Tulsa, OK
|Winged 305 Sprint Cars
|
|Blake Edwards