Feature Winners: Friday, August 9, 2024

Keith Sheffer Jr. (Jim Denhamer Photo)
Bedford Speedway Bedford, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman Rained Out
Big Diamond Speedway Minersville, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Rained Out
Black Hills Speedway Rapid City, SD Winged 360 Sprint Cars D.J. Brink
Cairns Speedway Edmonton, QLD Winged 360 Sprint Cars Thunder in the Canefields Ryan Ferrell
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Winged Crate Sprint Cars Rained Out
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN Midwest Thunder 410 Sprint Car Series Summer Sizzler Jadon Rogers
Circle City Raceway Indianapolis, IN USSA Kenyon Midgets Dameron Taylor
Clinton County Speedway Mill Hall, PA Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series Rained Out
Crawford County Speedway Denison, IA Winged 305 Sprint Cars Jake Greenwood
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series Jared Peterson
Duece of Clubs Thunder Raceway Show Low, AZ POWRi Desert Winged Sprint Car Series Rick Ziehl
Greenville Speedway Greenville, MS ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints Jordon Mallett
Hartford Motor Speedway Hartford, MI Great Lakes Super Sprints Keith Sheffer Jr.
Knoxville Raceway Knoxville, IA World of Outlaws Knoxville Nationals Donny Schatz
Lavonia Speedway Lavonia, GA United Sprint Car Series Jeff Oliver
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Non-Wing Sprint Cars Rained Out
Lernerville Speedway Sarver, PA Winged 410 Sprint Cars Cody Bova
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Western Midget Racing Anthony Bruno
Ocean Speedway Watsonville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars Tanner Carrick
Ohio Valley Speedway Washington, WV USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series Bryce Massingill
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars Brent Begolo
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars Dylan Westbrook
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Xtreme Outlaw Midget Car Series Rained Out
Red River Valley Speedway West Fargo, ND Red River Sprint Series Marcus Rothenbacher
Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Winged 305 Sprint Cars Blake Edwards