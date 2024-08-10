Photo Gallery: 2024 Knoxville Nationals A-Main Lineup _Front Page News, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Daryn Pittman (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tyler Courtney (Serena Dalhamer photo) Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Rico Abreu (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown (Serena Dalhamer photo) Anthony Macri (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brady Bacon (Serena Dalhamer photo) Scott Bogucki (Serena Dalhamer photo) Corey Day (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (Serena Dalhamer photo) Bill Balog (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chase Randall (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jacob Allen (Serena Dalhamer photo) Donny Schatz (Serena Dalhamer photo) Logan Schuchart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Henderson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Emerson Axsom (Serena Dalhamer photo) Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws