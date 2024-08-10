Ryan Litt Wins Must See Racing Feature at Berlin

MARNE, MI (August 10, 2024) — Ryan Litt didn’t let the border patrol or competition keep him from victory Saturday night at Berlin Raceway with the Must See Racing sprint car series. Litt, from London, Ontario, had to miss a recent Must See Race in Michigan due to a border patrol paperwork issue. This time Litt could not be stopped holding off Jason Blonde for the victory. Aaron Willison, Bobby Komisarski, and Kevin Mingus rounded out the top five.
Must See Racing
Berlin Raceway
Marne, Michigan
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Feature:
1. 07-Ryan Litt
2. 42-Jason Blonde
3. 50M-Aaron Willison
4. 7-Bobby Komisarski
5. Z10-Kevin Mingus
6. 68-Joe Ligouri
7. 11G-Tom Geren
8. 85-Rick Holly
9. 23-CHarlie Baur
10. 14-Davey Hamilton Jr.
11. 51-Joshua Sexton
12. 99-Dorman Snyder
13. 9-Lucas Krick
14. 44-Teddy Alberts
15. 8A-Adam Blitz
16. 14X-Matt Double