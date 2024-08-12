Photo Gallery: Saturday at the 2024 Knoxville Nationals _Front Page News, _Uncategorized, Knoxville Nationals, Knoxville Raceway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, World of Outlaws Skylar Gee (99), Brian Brown (21) and Kerry Madsen (55) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (57) and Emerson Axsom (27A) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Reinhardt (91) and Landon Crawley (7S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) James McFadden (83SR), Justin Peck (13) and Bill Balog (17B) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Giovanni Scelzi. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Scott Bogucki (10) and Corey Day (14) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brady Bacon (21H) and Jacob Allen (1A) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson at the post race toast to the fans after winning the 2024 Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sheldon Haudenschild (#17) racing with Bill Balog (#17B). (Mark Funderburk Photo) Corey Day (#14) racing with Brian Brown (#21). (Mark Funderburk Photo) Chase Randall (2KS) and Emerson Axsom (27A) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Corey Day (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Peck (13) and David Gravel (2) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Chase Randall (2KS) and Donny Schatz (15) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Cale Thomas (Serena Dalhamer photo) Anthony Macri (#39M) racing with Giovanni Scelzi (#18). (Mark Funderburk Photo) Best Appearing Crew, Carson Macedo (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jacob Allen (1A), Tyler Courtney (7BC) and Sheldon Haudenschild (17) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Landon Crawley (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brad Sweet (49) and Logan Schuchart (1S) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tim Kaeding (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (#57) racing for the lead with Daryn Pittman (#69K) Saturday at Knoxville Raceway. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Best Appearing Car, Giovanni Scelzi (Serena Dalhamer photo) Four Abreast (Serena Dalhamer photo) (L to R) Second place Giovanni Scelzi, winner Kyle Larson, and third place Corey Day after the post race press conference at the 2024 Knoxville Nationals finale. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Skylar Gee (99), Brian Brown (21) and Kerry Madsen (55) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Jacee Ball and her horse Panda. (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brian Brown (21) and Corey Day (14) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson (Serena Dalhamer photo) Brent Marks (19) and Justin Peck (13) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Justin Peck (13) and Carson Macedo (41) (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Anthony Macri (39M) racing with Logan Schuchart (#1S). (Mark Funderburk Photo) Giovanni Scelzi, Kyle Larson and Corey Day (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson at the post race press conference after winning the Knoxville Nationals. (Mark Funderburk Photo) Knoxville NationalsKnoxville RacewayPhoto GalleryWorld of Outlaws