CRSA BEGINS THE DANDY TRIPLE PLAY THIS WEEKEND

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products kick off the Dandy Triple Play this weekend at Outlaw Speedway Friday and Woodhull Raceway Saturday.

Friday’s race at Outlaw Speedway was initially scheduled for June 21 but was postponed due to rain. It is the seventh time CRSA has made the trip to “The Baddest Dirt Track on the Planet.” Last year, current series points leader Tomy Moreau won his second career race.

Saturday is also the seventh time CRSA has pushed off at the Woodhull Raceway. In six races at “New York’s Toughest Bullring,” the series has seen six different winners. Last year, Jordan Hutton took the checkered flag en route to victory lane.

Here’s a look at the stories entering the weekend.

Last Week: CRSA returned to Thunder Mountain Speedway Aug. 10 for the third round of the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series.

Kyle Pierce came from the fourth position and passed Billy VanInwegen underneath with eight to go to score his second win of the season.

This was a memorable win for “The Flyin’ School Teacher” as students of his fourth-grade class at Spencer-Van Etten were in attendance to watch him race.

“I hope they come back with us,” said Pierce in victory lane. “If you told me I was gonna do that, I wouldn’t believe you.”

Billy VanInwegen finished runner-up, while Emily VanInwegen finished third.

Points Standings: With his win last Saturday, Kyle Pierce trimmed his points lead in the series championship to 26 on Tomy Moreau, who is still looking for his first win of the season after a fifth-place finish last night. Dalton Herrick also looks to close in, as he is now 28 points back on Moreau with a fourth-place run last weekend.

Blake Warner, 71, back on the leader, is in a battle for fourth with Ron Greek, the latter 11 behind Warner.

The top 10 are John Cunningham, sixth; Jordan Hutton, seventh; Adam Depuy, eighth; Jerry Sehn Jr., ninth; and Cliff Pierce, 10th.

A New Series: This Friday kicks off the Dandy Triple Play. This three-race series travels to Outlaw and Woodhull, both tracks near a local Dandy convenience store.

To celebrate the first race, the top three Friday and Saturday will receive gift cards to Dandy.

Last Time at Outlaw & Woodhull: Last time at Outlaw, Tomy Moreau held off Dillon Paddock and Dalton Herrick to score his second career CRSA win.

In the feature, Moreau and Paddock would go to war in the opening laps, trading slidejobs, with Paddock taking the lead. Moreau would get a good restart before the halfway point and pass the No. 8, whose car wasn’t the same in dirty air. Herrick took advantage of it, closing in on “The Canadian Kid” at a point, but it wasn’t enough as Moreau picked up his second win of 2024, the last time he took the checkers.

Last year at Woodhull, Jordan Hutton took advantage of a Moreau mishap on lap seven to take the lead and beat Scott Landers to the line to win. It was one of the five wins that the No. 66 recorded.

Due Up: Tomy Moreau continues to control the 2024 overall season with five top fives and six top 10s but has yet to find victory lane. Could this weekend be the time?

Moreau last won at Outlaw on July 6, 2023, and knows how to get it done. As for Woodhull, Moreau led the first six laps before a flurry of restarts on lap seven and Moreau lost grip to bring out a yellow.

Moreau looks to better his best finish of the season, a third at Land of Legends back July 4.

By the Numbers: Outlaw has seen five winners, with Darryl Ruggles as the only repeat winner in 2014 and 2016. Dalton Herrick, in fact, joins Ruggles as the only active CRSA driver to have multiple top fives here.

For Woodhull, Billy VanInwegen, John Cunningham and Jeff Trombley are the only active drivers with multiple top fives at two. In six different races, Woodhull has yet to see any repeat winners. The most recent winners currently racing are Jordan Hutton and Trombley.

From the Frontman: “We’re ready to start a new miniseries with the Dandy Triple Play. It’s been a long time in the making, but we want to thank Paul Harkenrider and the entire Dandy team for supporting the CRSA Sprints in 2024. It will be great to head there before race night Friday!” ~ Mike Emhof

From the Track Promoters: “It doesn’t happen very often that both parties have an opening in their respective schedules to re-book a rained-out event, but we lucked out on this one as both Outlaw and CRSA had this coming Friday, Aug. 16, open for their return engagement.” ~ Tyler Siri, per Outlaw Speedway’s press release

“We are very excited to have the 305s back at Woodhull. Woodhull’s high banks are unique and take some extra TLC to master the setup.” ~ Nikki and Terry Brewer, Woodhull Raceway

Up next: CRSA gets set for its inaugural trip to Brewerton Speedway Aug. 23.

Standings

1. 22 Tomy Moreau 1246 pts

2. 9K Kyle Pierce -26

3. 29 Dalton Herrick -28

4. 21B Blake Warner -71

5. 28 Ron Greek -82

6. J27 John Cunningham -139

7. 66 Jordan Hutton -166

8. 410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -177

9. 4 Cliff Pierce -208

10. 99 Adam Depuy -308

