Dirt Midget Association Aligns with Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series

By Jordan Delucia

CONCORD, NC (Aug. 16, 2024) – The Vermont-based Dirt Midget Association has aligned with the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota in the effort to keep local Midget racing alive around the Northeast.

Now known as the Xtreme Dirt Midget Association (XDMA), the group was founded in 2011 by former Supermodified and Champ Car owner Skip Matczak with help from Northeast Asphalt Modified standout Ray Miller and 1971 Indy 500 Rookie of the Year Denny Zimmerman as a cost-effective option for Northeast drivers looking to get into Midget racing. Now in its 14th consecutive season of operation, the group continues operation biweekly at its home track — Bear Ridge Speedway in Bradford, VT.

“On behalf of the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series, we’re proud to have the Dirt Midget Association aligned with our organization in the name of supporting Northeast Midget racing,” said Xtreme Outlaw Series Director Tyler Bachman. “Midget racing is important at all levels, not just on the national circuit, and our partnership with XDMA will help ensure Midget racing around the New England area stays healthy long into the future.”

Drivers in the group utilize a package consisting of Ford Focus, Chevy Ecotec or Quad 4 engines, Stealth, Spike or Beast chassis and Hoosier Racing Tires. At the club’s inception, Matczak worked with Bear Ridge owner/promoter C.V. “Butch” Elms to provide free pit passes for the drivers instead of a nightly purse or points fund.

In 2024, the organization continues its home operation at Bear Ridge while also making special trips to Devil’s Bowl Speedway (West Haven, VT) and its marquee event — the SIG Sauer Academy Dirt Duels — at The Flat Track at New Hampshire Motor Speedway during the track’s NASCAR Cup Series weekend in June. Drivers have also made the trip out to Malta, NY, for races at Albany-Saratoga Speedway in years past.

Chris Murray, of Fair Haven, VT, is the defending XDMA champion, who clinched the series points title on the back of two Feature wins last year. Former Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modified regular Adam Pierson is a graduate of XMDA and owns the most Feature wins in series history with 33. The Vermont native won three series championships from 2014–2016 and is tied with 2020–2022 champion Seth Carlson for most all-time.

Manny Dias, of Danielson, CT, is the current series points leader with six top-five finishes in seven starts this season. Murray is the most recent Feature winner, taking the checkered flag at Bear Ridge on Aug. 10. Three more races at Bear Ridge are on the remaining 2024 schedule, as well as the series’ first-ever appearance at Devil’s Bowl on Aug. 24.

Fans can stay up to date with all XDMA happenings on the series Facebook page.