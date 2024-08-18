Jedrzejek Wins GLSS Feature at Butler

By T.J. Buffenbarger

QUINCY, MI (August 17, 2024) — Kasey Jedrzejek bounced back from a tough week at the Knoxville Nationals by winning the Great Lakes Super Sprints feature Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway.

Jedrzerjek, from Lagrange, Ohio, passed Dustin Daggett for the lead and pulled away for his fifth feature win of the 2024 season.

Having to overcome multiple yellow flags while challenging Daggett for the lead along with a fierce battle for the second position with Chase Dunham on his way to victory.

“We’re always good maneuverable in lap traffic,” said Jedrzejek about the race between the top three drivers. “I was just waiting till we got there. I was able to clear (Dunham), and then I was trying to get the Daggett, and the yellows kept coming out.”

Rather than wait for lapped traffic, Jedrzejek waited until a restart on lap 18 to dive under Daggett in turn four to take the lead despite not being able to take off as well during the restarts.

“Our motor was stumbling on the restarts,” said Jedrzejek, “It wasn’t running as good as he usually does, but I was able to get somewhat of a decent start to stay with (Daggett). I wasn’t even going to try to pass (Daggett) when I did, but I got so far next to I him I thought that I might as well just complete it that point, and fortunately I never saw him again.”

Keith Sheffer Jr. moved up to the second position late in the main event while Daggett, Dunham, and Jason Blonde rounded out the top five.

Great Lakes Super Sprints

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, Michigan

Saturday, August 17, 2024

TI22 Performance Qualifying Flight A

1. 19-Jett Mann, 13.310[1]

2. 66-Chase Dunham, 13.762[3]

3. 17-Jared Horstman, 13.854[6]

4. 11G-Luke Griffith, 13.914[2]

5. 22-Aaron Shaffer, 13.971[4]

6. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 14.046[5]

7. 27K-Zac Broughman, 14.217[8]

8. 38-Max Frank, 14.239[7]

TI22 Performance Qualifying Flight B

1. 50YR-Keith Sheffer Jr, 13.592[1]

2. 85-Dustin Daggett, 13.787[4]

3. 20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.982[5]

4. 31-Jac Nickles, 14.111[2]

5. 7C-Phil Gressman, 14.241[8]

6. 70-Eli Lakin, 14.429[3]

7. 45-Doug Stepke, 15.087[6]

8. 3A-Mike Astrauskas, 15.269[7]

TI22 Performance Qualifying Flight C

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.461[2]

2. 10BR-Jason Blonde, 13.821[8]

3. 49T-Gregg Dalman, 13.933[3]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh, 13.957[1]

5. 11A-Abby Hohlbein, 14.079[4]

6. 16-Ryan Ruhl, 14.145[5]

7. 20A-Andy Chehowski, 14.507[6]

DNS: 01-Chase Ridenour

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 66-Chase Dunham[1]

2. 19-Jett Mann[4]

3. 17-Jared Horstman[2]

4. 11G-Luke Griffith[3]

5. 13-Van Gurley Jr[6]

6. 22-Aaron Shaffer[5]

7. 27K-Zac Broughman[7]

DNS: 38-Max Frank

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

2. 50YR-Keith Sheffer Jr[4]

3. 31-Jac Nickles[3]

4. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[2]

5. 7C-Phil Gressman[5]

6. 70-Eli Lakin[6]

7. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[8]

8. 45-Doug Stepke[7]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 49T-Gregg Dalman[2]

2. 10BR-Jason Blonde[1]

3. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[4]

4. 71H-Max Stambaugh[3]

5. 01-Chase Ridenour[8]

6. 16-Ryan Ruhl[6]

7. 20A-Andy Chehowski[7]

8. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[5]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[3]

2. 50YR-Keith Sheffer Jr[5]

3. 85-Dustin Daggett[1]

4. 66-Chase Dunham[2]

5. 10BR-Jason Blonde[7]

6. 17-Jared Horstman[8]

7. 19-Jett Mann[4]

8. 49T-Gregg Dalman[6]

9. 01-Chase Ridenour[15]

10. 7C-Phil Gressman[14]

11. 11G-Luke Griffith[10]

12. 71H-Max Stambaugh[12]

13. 31-Jac Nickles[9]

14. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[11]

15. 70-Eli Lakin[17]

16. 22-Aaron Shaffer[16]

17. 27K-Zac Broughman[19]

18. 11A-Abby Hohlbein[23]

19. 20A-Andy Chehowski[21]

20. 3A-Mike Astrauskas[20]

21. 45-Doug Stepke[22]

22. 13-Van Gurley Jr[13]

23. 16-Ryan Ruhl[18]

DNS: 38-Max Frank