42nd Annual Jack Gunn Memorial Is Friday At Williams Grove

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway will present the 42nd annual York Building Products Jack Gunn Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars coming up this Friday night, August 23 at 7:30 pm.

Twin 20s for the winged and non-win super sportsman are also part of the special program.

For the sprint cars, the race will be another leg of the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series, of which Danny Dietrich is the point leader.

The 410 sprints will be vying for $8,000 to win in the 30-lap Gunn Memorial, run annually to honor the late Hall of Fame promoter.

Time trials will set the heat starting grids with the fastest qualifier earning $300 for the Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

The winged sportsman will compete in heats and a feature while the wingless cars go in a main event only.

Each 20 lap main for the sportsman will pay $1,000 to the winner.

Brent Marks is the defending Jack Gunn Memorial Champion.

Marks took the lead from Dylan Norris on lap 15 before speeding off to the victory.

With locations throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland and Delaware, York Building Products manufactures concrete masonry products, lintels, retaining walls, and pavers, maintains quarry and asphalt operations, and produces WORKRITE® cements for masonry.

Found at www.yorkbuilding.com on the web, York Building Products has turned out products of the highest quality for over 75 years.

Adult general admission for August 23 is $25 with students ages 13-20 admitted for $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always free at Williams Grove Speedway.

