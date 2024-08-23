Day Begins Gold Cup Title Defense with Dominant Performance at Chico

CHICO, CA (August 22, 2024) — Corey Day began his defense of his Gold Cup Race of Champions title with a commanding performance Friday night at Silver Dollar Speedway with the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Day quickly drove through the field from eighth starting position, taking the lead from Brad Sweet on lap eight. Day continued to dice with Sweet for the lead until lap 23 when Day used a slower car as a pick to extend his lead.

Sweet lost second position to Spencer Bayston in the closing stages of the feature event, eventually sliding off the race track and into the wall coming off turn four trying to keep pace.

Day pulled away from Bayston during the final restart to secure the victory. Bayston, Chase Johnson, Chris Windom, and Shane Golobic rounded out the top five.

70th Mike Curb NOS Energy Drink Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts

High Limit Sprint Car Series

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Thursday, August 22, 2024

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying

1. 14-Corey Day, 11.890[32]

2. 13-Justin Peck, 11.899[3]

3. 21P-Robbie Price, 11.907[4]

4. 45-Landon Brooks, 11.979[8]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen, 12.010[6]

6. 49-Brad Sweet, 12.026[15]

7. 2XM-Max Mittry, 12.097[2]

8. 55-Chris Windom, 12.175[1]

9. 5-Spencer Bayston, 12.188[16]

10. 7B-Sean Becker, 12.192[27]

11. 24C-Chase Johnson, 12.192[9]

12. 17W-Shane Golobic, 12.197[21]

13. 15-Nick Parker, 12.197[25]

14. 18-Dylan Bloomfield, 12.244[11]

15. 83T-Tanner Carrick, 12.245[29]

16. 18T-Tanner Holmes, 12.247[12]

17. 26-Zeb Wise, 12.263[10]

18. 29-Willie Croft, 12.278[18]

19. 45M-Jake Morgan, 12.376[5]

20. 2K-Gauge Garcia, 12.440[17]

21. 12J-John Clark, 12.474[7]

22. 42X-Justyn Cox, 12.555[19]

23. 88A-Joey Ancona, 12.569[23]

24. 92-Andy Forsberg, 12.585[30]

25. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 12.614[24]

26. 3-Kaleb Montgomery, 12.672[13]

27. 73-Ryan Bernal, 12.786[22]

28. 55D-Dawson Hammes, 12.791[20]

29. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez, 13.057[26]

30. 24K-Koa Crane, 13.064[31]

31. 77-Ryan Lippincott, 13.467[28]

32. 5H-Josh Wiesz, 13.618[33]

33. 21-Cole Macedo, [14]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. 26-Zeb Wise[2]

2. 15-Nick Parker[3]

3. 5-Spencer Bayston[4]

4. 14-Corey Day[6]

5. 9P-Parker Price Miller[7]

6. 21-Cole Macedo[9]

7. 12J-John Clark[1]

8. 1A-Jacob Allen[5]

9. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[8]

DMI Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 42X-Justyn Cox[1]

2. 49-Brad Sweet[5]

3. 18-Dylan Bloomfield[3]

4. 13-Justin Peck[6]

5. 7B-Sean Becker[4]

6. 29-Willie Croft[2]

7. 24K-Koa Crane[8]

8. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[7]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 24C-Chase Johnson[4]

2. 88A-Joey Ancona[1]

3. 73-Ryan Bernal[7]

4. 45M-Jake Morgan[2]

5. 83T-Tanner Carrick[3]

6. 21P-Robbie Price[6]

7. 77-Ryan Lippincott[8]

8. 2XM-Max Mittry[5]

Winters Performance Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 92-Andy Forsberg[1]

2. 17W-Shane Golobic[4]

3. 45-Landon Brooks[6]

4. 55-Chris Windom[5]

5. 2K-Gauge Garcia[2]

6. 18T-Tanner Holmes[3]

7. 55D-Dawson Hammes[7]

8. 5H-Josh Wiesz[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 21P-Robbie Price[1]

2. 18T-Tanner Holmes[4]

3. 2XM-Max Mittry[3]

4. 21-Cole Macedo[11]

5. 1A-Jacob Allen[2]

6. 12J-John Clark[6]

7. 29-Willie Croft[5]

8. 55D-Dawson Hammes[8]

9. 77-Ryan Lippincott[10]

10. 24K-Koa Crane[9]

11. 87-Ashlyn Rodriguez[12]

12. 5H-Josh Wiesz[13]

13. 3-Kaleb Montgomery[7]

Kubota A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 14-Corey Day[8]

2. 5-Spencer Bayston[3]

3. 24C-Chase Johnson[1]

4. 55-Chris Windom[4]

5. 17W-Shane Golobic[9]

6. 26-Zeb Wise[11]

7. 92-Andy Forsberg[15]

8. 7B-Sean Becker[2]

9. 18-Dylan Bloomfield[12]

10. 73-Ryan Bernal[19]

11. 21-Cole Macedo[24]

12. 49-Brad Sweet[5]

13. 42X-Justyn Cox[13]

14. 13-Justin Peck[7]

15. 9P-Parker Price Miller[20]

16. 83T-Tanner Carrick[14]

17. 2K-Gauge Garcia[18]

18. 18T-Tanner Holmes[22]

19. 2XM-Max Mittry[23]

20. 21P-Robbie Price[21]

21. 45M-Jake Morgan[16]

22. 15-Nick Parker[10]

23. 45-Landon Brooks[6]

24. 88A-Joey Ancona[17]