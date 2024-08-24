Thorson Wins Friday Night Main Event at the Gold Cup

CHICO, CA (August 23, 2024) — Tanner Thorson won the feature event Friday night during the 70th Mike Curb NOS Energy Drink Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts at Silver Dollar Speedway with the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series.

Thorson passed Rico Abreu with four laps to go to secure his first winged sprint car victory of the 2024 season. Abreu, James McFadden, D.J. Netto, and Cory Eliason rounded out the top five.

After two nights of racing Abreu, Thorson, and Thursday night winner Corey Day, and Spencer Bayston are locked into Saturday night’s A-Main. The top 48 drivers in event points behind the aforementioned quartet of drivers are slotted into heat race events while the remainder of the field move into last chance qualifier events.

70th Mike Curb NOS Energy Drink Gold Cup Race of Champions presented by Napa Auto Parts

Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series

Silver Dollar Speedway

Chico, California

Friday, August 23, 2024

Capital Custom Trailers Qualifying (2 Laps)

1. 57W-Jock Goodyer, 11.986[16]

2. 2X-Justin Sanders, 12.000[7]

3. 8-Cory Eliason, 12.006[26]

4. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 12.054[23]

5. 35KM-Tyler Thompson, 12.078[4]

6. 83-James McFadden, 12.123[18]

7. 88-Tanner Thorson, 12.219[21]

8. 24-Rico Abreu, 12.267[6]

9. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt, 12.340[32]

10. 88N-DJ Netto, 12.346[27]

11. 94-Chase Randall, 12.365[5]

12. 17AU-Jamie Veal, 12.380[22]

13. 19-Brent Marks, 12.386[17]

14. 41-Dominic Scelzi, 12.391[14]

15. 17-Kalib Henry, 12.418[3]

16. 02-Ashton Torgerson, 12.437[10]

17. X1-Michael Faccinto, 12.503[11]

18. 9-Kasey Kahne, 12.561[20]

19. 1C-Chance Grasty, 12.599[30]

20. 76-Jennifer Osborne, 12.638[24]

21. 0-Tim Kaeding, 12.640[13]

22. 1-Brenham Crouch, 12.650[1]

23. 12-Jarrett Soares, 12.650[25]

24. 10-Dominic Gorden, 12.710[8]

25. 5V-Colby Copeland, 12.733[28]

26. 21M-Michael Ing, 12.852[29]

27. 9F-Dustin Freitas, 12.872[12]

28. 56C-Carson Hammes, 12.876[19]

29. 15S-Michael Sellers, 13.050[9]

30. 57B-Bobby Butler, 13.260[2]

31. 75-Brian Boswell, 13.449[15]

32. 5S-RC Smith, [31]

TJ Forged Heat Race #1 (10 Laps)

1. X1-Michael Faccinto[2]

2. 0-Tim Kaeding[1]

3. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[5]

4. 19-Brent Marks[3]

5. 5V-Colby Copeland[7]

6. 57W-Jock Goodyer[6]

7. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[4]

8. 15S-Michael Sellers[8]

DMI Heat Race #2 (10 Laps)

1. 9-Kasey Kahne[2]

2. 83-James McFadden[5]

3. 1-Brenham Crouch[1]

4. 2X-Justin Sanders[6]

5. 88N-DJ Netto[4]

6. 41-Dominic Scelzi[3]

7. 57B-Bobby Butler[8]

8. 21M-Michael Ing[7]

BR Motorsports Heat Race #3 (10 Laps)

1. 17-Kalib Henry[3]

2. 1C-Chance Grasty[2]

3. 94-Chase Randall[4]

4. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]

5. 8-Cory Eliason[6]

6. 12-Jarrett Soares[1]

7. 9F-Dustin Freitas[7]

8. 75-Brian Boswell[8]

Winters Performance Heat Race #4 (10 Laps)

1. 24-Rico Abreu[5]

2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

3. 10-Dominic Gorden[1]

4. 17AU-Jamie Veal[4]

5. 76-Jennifer Osborne[2]

6. 56C-Carson Hammes[7]

7. 02-Ashton Torgerson[3]

8. 5S-RC Smith[8]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 57W-Jock Goodyer[1]

2. 41-Dominic Scelzi[4]

3. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[2]

4. 9F-Dustin Freitas[7]

5. 12-Jarrett Soares[5]

6. 21M-Michael Ing[8]

7. 56C-Carson Hammes[6]

8. 57B-Bobby Butler[9]

9. 15S-Michael Sellers[10]

10. 02-Ashton Torgerson[3]

11. 75-Brian Boswell[11]

12. 5S-RC Smith[12]

Kubota A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 88-Tanner Thorson[3]

2. 24-Rico Abreu[2]

3. 83-James McFadden[4]

4. 88N-DJ Netto[1]

5. 8-Cory Eliason[7]

6. 2X-Justin Sanders[8]

7. 94-Chase Randall[9]

8. 35KM-Tyler Thompson[5]

9. 9-Kasey Kahne[13]

10. 7BC-Tyler Courtney[6]

11. 0-Tim Kaeding[16]

12. 17-Kalib Henry[10]

13. 17AU-Jamie Veal[12]

14. 1C-Chance Grasty[15]

15. 19-Brent Marks[14]

16. 5V-Colby Copeland[20]

17. X1-Michael Faccinto[11]

18. 21S-Jesse Schlotfeldt[23]

19. 57W-Jock Goodyer[21]

20. 10-Dominic Gorden[19]

21. 1-Brenham Crouch[17]

22. 9F-Dustin Freitas[24]

23. 41-Dominic Scelzi[22]

24. 76-Jennifer Osborne[18]