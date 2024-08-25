Macri Wins the Kramer Klash at Lincoln

ABBOTTSTOWN, PA (August 24, 2024) — Anthony Macri won the winged 410 sprint car portion of the “Kramer Klash” Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway. The win was Macri’s second of the weekend backing up his win Friday at Williams Grove Speedway and his 14th victory of the 2024 season. Aaron Bollinger, Freddie Rahmer, Kyle Reinhart, and Tyler Ross rounded out the top five.
Preston Lattomus won the winged 358 sprint car feature.
Kramer Klash
Lincoln Speedway
Abbottstown, Pennsylvania
Saturday, August 24, 2024
Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 39m-Anthony Macri
2. 5e-Aaron Bollinger
3. 8r-Freddie Rahmer
4. 91-Kyle Reinhart
5. 5r-Tyler Ross
6. 27-Troy Wagaman
7. X-Matt Campbell
8. 6-Ryan Smith
9. 48-Danny Dietrich
10. 75-Cameron Smith
11. 88-Brandon Rahmer
12. 10x-Reese Nowotarski
13. 90-Jordan Givler
14. 5w-Lucas Wolfe
15. 27s-Robbie Kendall
16. 1x-Chad Trout
17. 99m-Kyle Moody
18. 98-Ricky Peterson Jr
19. 23-Michael Millard
20. 23a-Chris Arnold
21. 11p-T.J. Stutts
22. 39-Kody Hartlaub
23. 38s-Brett Strickler
24. 2d-Chase Dietz
Winged 358 Sprint Cars
Feature:
1. 23b-Preston Lattomus
2. 91-Logan Rumsey
3. 19d-Wyatt Hinkle
4. 66a-Cody Fletcher
5. 4-Ayden Hare
6. 6-Dylan Norris
7. 66-Doug Hammaker
8. 00f-Chris Frank
9. 7w-Jayden Wolf
10. 19t-Jake Galloway
11. 6b-Mike Bittinger
12. 70d-Frankie Herr
13. 35-Steve Owings
14. 28-Matt Findley
15. 21t-Scott Fisher
16. 89-Ashley Cappetta
17. 19r-Tylar Rutherford
18. 29r-Seth Schnoke
19. 42u-Tyler Ulrich
20. 34-Andy Best
21. 10e-Zach Euculano
22. 10y-Nick Yinger
23. 2-Jude Siegel
24. 22k-Eli Tuckey