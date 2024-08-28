Electric City Welcomes National Tour for Labor Day Weekend Doubleheader

By Spence Smithback

GREAT FALLS, MT (August 27, 2024) – The American Sprint Car Series National Tour heads to another historic Montana dirt track this weekend to wrap up the two-week Montana swing.

Electric City Speedway in Great Falls will play host to the two-night Montana Roundup on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31. The event will be the National Tour’s first visit to the track in nearly a decade with Aaron Reutzel taking the most recent Electric City checkered flag in 2015.

The weekend will begin on Friday with a standard $4,000-to-win, $400-to-start race, while Saturday will feature an increased $5,000-to-win, $400-to-start payout. The Sprint Cars will be joined on the card by WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds on Friday and IMCA Modifieds and WISSOTA Street Stocks on Saturday.

Tickets can be purchased online in advance here or at the track on race day. If you can’t make it to the track, watch every lap live on DIRTVision.

Here are the top storylines entering the weekend:

MOMENTUM SHIFT: Entering last weekend’s stop at Big Sky Speedway, point leader Seth Bergman had finished behind Sam Hafertepe Jr. in six-straight full-points events, resulting in his lead atop the standings dropping from 172 points to 83 during that span.

Bergman decided it was time to end that streak on Friday, as he parked his No. 23 machine in Victory Lane for the first time since Tri-State Speedway on June 15. While he fell two spots short of a double-up on Saturday, he came home one spot ahead of Hafertepe to extend his advantage to 103 points entering Electric City.

Bergman’s quest for his first Series title will bring him to another track he has found success at in the past. The Snohomish, WA native collected three top fives in four National Tour starts at the track between 2012 and 2015 to go along with a pair of top 10s with the ASCS Northwest Region in 2010.

QUICK TIME: This is the first year in which the National Tour has utilized Qualifying as part of its nightly format, and no one has taken advantage of that change more than Hafertepe.

After topping the charts Friday night at Big Sky, the five-time Series champion has accumulated 10 overall Quick Time Awards in 2024. No other driver has more than one.

Luckily for Hafertepe, the Series format is designed to reward single-lap speed by sending the quickest transferring car from Qualifying in each Heat Race to the Dash along with the Heat Race winner. Those frequent Dash visits have paid off late in the night, as Hafertepe has the best average Feature starting spot of any full-timer at 4.7.

If Bergman or anyone else wants to keep Hafertepe out of Victory Lane for another week, beating him in Qualifying and Heat Race competition could be the key to doing it. All eight of his full-points wins this season have come after making the Dash earlier in the night, while he hasn’t finished higher than fourth on nights he missed the Dash.

FEELING ELECTRIC: In the nine years since the last National Tour event at Electric City, the track has not been lacking in ASCS competition, as it has been a regular stop on the Frontier Region circuit since the tour’s inaugural season in 2013.

The most recent event came just over a month ago on July 13 when Rich Bailey took the victory. The Helena, MT driver made his National Tour debut last weekend at Big Sky with finishes of 18th on Friday and 12th on Saturday, and he’ll have his sights set on his first National Tour top 10 when he returns to the site of his inaugural Frontier Region triumph.

Other local stars to watch include Kelly Miller, who has finished top five in 23 of his last 25 starts at the track including five victories, as well as Phil Dietz, who is a two-time Frontier Region winner at Electric City and finished second at the last National Tour race there in 2015.

RIVETING ROOKIE RACE: The ASCS has long been known as the place where Sprint Car stars are born, and there’s no better evidence of that than this season’s rookie class.

The battle for the Rookie of the Year Award is likely to go down to the final weekend of the year at Tulsa Speedway and Creek County Speedway, with Andrew Deal currently leading the way over Hank Davis by eight points.

Davis has been playing catch-up all year after joining TwoC Racing prior to the third race of the season at Rush County Speedway. He has been a contender ever since though, racking up 10 top fives in 15 starts with the Todd Carlile-owned, Wayne Johnson-led team. Deal has been close to his first Series victory as well, picking up a pair of podiums at Super Bee Speedway and Arrowhead Speedway.

The pair of Quinter, KS natives on tour in Zach Blurton and Kyler Johnson are still in contention, sitting 68 and 79 points behind Deal respectively. Both drivers have been finding their stride as of late, with Blurton finishing on the podium twice in the last three races and Johnson scoring his first top five since Super Bee on Saturday at Big Sky.

WHEN AND WHERE:

Friday and Saturday, Aug. 30-31, at Electric City Speedway in Black Eagle, MT

AROUND THE TURN:

The American Sprint Car Series National Tour will kick off September with a Tuesday night clash at the Clay County Fair Speedway on Sept. 10 before traveling south to Oklahoma’s Arrowhead Speedway for a two-night duel on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 13-14.

CURRENT POINT STANDINGS (TOP 10):

Seth Bergman (2412 points)

Sam Hafertepe Jr. (-103)

Matt Covington (-229)

Andrew Deal (-433)

Hank Davis (-441)

Landon Britt (-469)

Zach Blurton (-501)

Jason Martin (-502)

Kyler Johnson (-512)

Terry Easum (-603)