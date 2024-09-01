Kameron Key Pilots to POWRi Victory at Lake Ozark Speedway

From POWRi

ELDON, MO (August 31, 2024) — Kameron Key would set sail and lead the final seventeen laps with the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint in Night One of the POWRi Triple Sprint Showdown presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his second league victory and pocket the $5K-payday in an outstanding feature event at Lake Ozark Speedway.

Flying onto the smooth surface with twenty-seven talented entrants of the POWRi 410’s would see Xavier Doney set a quick qualifying time of 11.648-second lap with Kameron Key, Joe B Miller, and Sterling Cling each earning heat racing victories.

Captivating the crowd on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Xavier Doney and Kameron Key lined up in the front row as Xavier Doney would gain the lead on the opening lap with Kameron Key, Miles Paulus, Joe B Miller, and Ayrton Gennetten all raced within the top five.

Leading by nearly a three second advantage over the first nine laps, Xavier Doney would appear to be in the head of the class only to jump the cushion in turn two ending his night with wall contact as Kameron Key inherited the lead after the caution.

Protecting the front of the field in a very technical track, Kameron Key would never flinch with the lead over the final seventeen laps with Joe B Miller and Ayrton Gennetten keeping close throughout the middle of the race.

Holding steady over a last race restart, Kameron Key would not be denied in earning his first seasonal POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Derek Hagar hustling into the runner-up position late after starting twelfth.

“I haven’t been getting a lot of calls this summer to drive so I am very thankful to the McGarry family for the opportunity and their continued support,” said Kameron Key in the Eldon Missouri victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “I had to act like more of a reserved racer tonight knowing that I would be better at around 80% then I would be running all out, tonight it really paid off to be patient”.

Challenging closely behind would find point leader Ayrton Gennetten placing on the final podium placement from the starting sixth on the initial green flag. Miles Paulus would be among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Bryce Norris would round out the top-five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints Night One of the POWRi Triple Sprint Showdown presented by Start2Finish at Lake Ozark Speedway.

POWRi Outlaw 410 Sprint Car Series

Lake Ozark Speedway

Eldon, Missouri

Saturday, August 31, 2024

Start2Finish Qualifying

1. 74-Xavier Doney, 11.648[2]

2. 6-Danny Sams, 11.663[7]

3. 14N-Kevin Newton, 11.876[14]

4. 37-Bryce Norris, 11.879[4]

5. 52-Blake Hahn, 12.042[9]

6. 98P-Miles Paulus, 12.057[3]

7. 31-Kameron Key, 12.155[8]

8. 19-Ayrton Gennetten, 12.168[21]

9. 21-Gunner Ramey, 12.185[6]

10. 22M-Rees Moran, 12.186[13]

11. 51B-Joe B Miller, 12.213[17]

12. 34-Sterling Cling, 12.236[18]

13. 45X-Jace Park, 12.240[10]

14. 14E-Kyle Bellm, 12.268[26]

15. 24-Elijah Gile, 12.271[12]

16. 12X-JJ Hickle, 12.291[15]

17. 20G-Noah Gass, 12.321[16]

18. 75-Tyler Blank, 12.334[5]

19. 87-Reed Whitney, 12.344[22]

20. 44-Derek Hagar, 12.480[27]

21. 5-Kory Bales, 12.637[1]

22. 1JR-Steven Russell, 12.727[25]

23. 00-Broc Elliott, 12.793[23]

24. 88-Brogan Carder, 12.870[11]

25. 8S-Steve Short, 13.201[24]

26. 74N-Natalie Doney, 13.318[19]

27. 30X-Larry Bratti, 13.609[20]

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 31-Kameron Key[2]

2. 22M-Rees Moran[1]

3. 74-Xavier Doney[4]

4. 37-Bryce Norris[3]

5. 12X-JJ Hickle[6]

6. 45X-Jace Park[5]

7. 87-Reed Whitney[7]

8. 8S-Steve Short[9]

9. 1JR-Steven Russell[8].

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 51B-Joe B Miller[1]

2. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[2]

3. 6-Danny Sams[4]

4. 44-Derek Hagar[7]

5. 20G-Noah Gass[6]

6. 14E-Kyle Bellm[5]

7. 52-Blake Hahn[3]

8. 00-Broc Elliott[8]

9. 74N-Natalie Doney[9]

Auto Meter Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 34-Sterling Cling[1]

2. 98P-Miles Paulus[3]

3. 21-Gunner Ramey[2]

4. 5-Kory Bales[7]

5. 14N-Kevin Newton[4]

6. 24-Elijah Gile[5]

7. 75-Tyler Blank[6]

8. 88-Brogan Carder[8]

DNS: 30X-Larry Bratti.

Max Papis Innovations B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 45X-Jace Park[1]

2. 14E-Kyle Bellm[2]

3. 24-Elijah Gile[3]

4. 75-Tyler Blank[5]

5. 87-Reed Whitney[4]

6. 00-Broc Elliott[7]

7. 74N-Natalie Doney[10]

8. 1JR-Steven Russell[9]

9. 88-Brogan Carder[8]

10. 30X-Larry Bratti[11]

11. 8S-Steve Short[6].

Toyota Racing Development A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 31-Kameron Key[3]

2. 44-Derek Hagar[12]

3. 19-Ayrton Gennetten[6]

4. 98P-Miles Paulus[4]

5. 37-Bryce Norris[5]

6. 12X-JJ Hickle[15]

7. 20G-Noah Gass[16]

8. 14N-Kevin Newton[7]

9. 52-Blake Hahn[14]

10. 87-Reed Whitney[21]

11. 21-Gunner Ramey[11]

12. 51B-Joe B Miller[8]

13. 14E-Kyle Bellm[18]

14. 5-Kory Bales[13]

15. 1JR-Steven Russell[23]

16. 75-Tyler Blank[20]

17. 34-Sterling Cling[9]

18. 00-Broc Elliott[22]

19. 22M-Rees Moran[10]

20. 45X-Jace Park[17]

21. 74-Xavier Doney[1]

22. 24-Elijah Gile[19]

23. 6-Danny Sams[2].

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 74-Xavier Doney(11.648)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 31-Kameron Key

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 51B-Joe B Miller

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 34-Sterling Cling

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 74-Xavier Doney

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 87-Reed Whitney(+11)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 31-Kameron Key