Placerville Speedway set for penultimate point race of season Saturday

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…With the season slowly winding down Placerville Speedway is locked and loaded to host its penultimate championship point race of the season this Saturday September 7th.

Anrak Corporation Night this weekend showcases four divisions of racing, including the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged 360 Sprint Cars, the USAC Western States Midgets, BCRA Lightning Sprints and the Red Hawk Casino Pure Stocks.

Live music will take place from 4-6pm behind the grandstands, while Coors Light/Coors Banquet Happy Hour goes from 3-6pm.

Auburn’s Andy Forsberg possesses a slim six-point lead over Elk Grove’s Bubba Decaires in the Thompson’s Winged Sprint Car standings going into Saturday.

Forsberg has raced to three victories on the season, while Decaires has finished among the top 10 in all nine events held thus far. Placerville’s Shane Hopkins holds down third in points and is fresh off a tremendous weekend at the Nor*Cal Posse Shootout. Hopkins sits only 18 points out of the top-spot.

Modesto’s Tony Gomes stands fourth in the points and is just 19-markers back of Forsberg for the lead. The championship battle is sure to go right down to the wire with all four contenders hoping for good things come Saturday.

The Red Hawk Casino Pure Stock season has been dominated by Oakley’s Nick Baldwin and Diamond Springs’ Kevin Jinkerson. Baldwin holds an 11-point lead on the strength of five wins, while Jinkerson has raced to four triumphs this year.

Placerville’s Tyler Lightfoot, Orangevale’s Tommy Sturgeon and Diamond Springs’ Dan Jinkerson complete the top-five in the standings.

This Saturday’s event is also the final tune up for the USAC Western States Midgets and BCRA Lightning Sprints, prior to the annual running of the Hangtown 100 in November. Hanford’s Michael Faccinto snagged the lone USAC event held at Placerville Speedway earlier this Summer.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating is general admission this Saturday September 7th, except for the reserved seats marked for season ticket holders.

Adult tickets cost $20, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $18. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Online tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-090724

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 3pm. Happy Hour is offered when the gates open until 6pm in the grandstands featuring live music along with discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer booth. The pit meeting will be held at 4:45pm with cars on track at 5:15. Hot laps, qualifying and racing will follow.

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The quarter-mile clay oval is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office at 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for sponsorship opportunities at the office.

Join over 19,000 followers of Placerville Speedway on Facebook, where you can keep abreast of updates for the 2024 season.