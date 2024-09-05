CRSA BEGINS SEPTEMBER AT THE PORT

By Marty Czekala

After taking Labor Day weekend off, the A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products return to Weedsport Speedway for the third round of the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge.

The race is a part of night one of Cavalcade Weekend at “The Port” and is a part of the undercard to the Super DIRTcar Series.

It’s the second trip this season to Weedsport for CRSA, making it the first time Weedsport hosts a pair of CRSA races in the same season. Last May, Jordan Hutton kicked off the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge with his first trip to Victory Hill.

Here’s a look at the storylines this weekend.

Tune In: Saturday’s action can be seen live on DIRTVision, with Marty Czekala on the call. For $5.99 a month, you can expand your race night experience at the track or online through the MyRacePass app or at www.myracepass.com, which features entries, lineups, fantasy and results.

Last Time Out: CRSA made a trip to Brewerton Speedway for the first time ever.

34 drivers checked in for a night to become the first CRSA winner at Brewerton and one driver joined the all-time club for wins.

Four-time series champion Jeff Trombley led all 25 laps and put the Warren Alexson-owned No. 3a across the line first for his 14th career victory, tying him with Danny Varin, Scott Goodrich, and Josh Pieniazek for first on the all-time wins list.

“It’s been a frustrating year,” said Trombley in victory lane. “The guys have been giving me a great car all year. We’ve been running good, just got to finish.”

Trombley has been in past situations in 2024 where he has had chances to get that first win of the season but has fallen short. At both Afton and Fonda, engine issues plagued him from getting a shot at the win while leading. It wasn’t the case this time.

Billy VanInwegen finished second for the third time this season while rookie Zach Sobotka, a Sportsman regular, came home third in his third career CRSA start.

Point Standings: Tomy Moreau increased his points lead on Kyle Pierce to 31 points while still looking for his first win of the season.

With a spin under the white flag last week, Dalton Herrick fell back in the standings, now 55 behind “The Canadian Kid.”

Ron Greek and Blake Warner round out the top five, with them 109 and 137 back, respectively.

The rest of the top 10 are John Cunningham, Cliff Pierce, Adam DePuy, Jordan Hutton and Jerry Sehn Jr.

As for the I-90 Pit Stop Challenge, Hutton holds a 10-point advantage over Jeff Trombley. Herrick is third, 27 behind, Moreau fourth, 33 back, while DePuy rounds out the top five 43 markers behind.

Perfect on the Thruway: Speaking of Hutton, the No. 66 is a perfect two-for-two in I-90 Pit Stop Challenge races in 2024. “J-Hutt” won last May at Weedsport, followed by a last-lap pass on Jeff Trombley to win at Fonda in July.

Trombley is two-for-two in runner-ups, finishing second to Hutton in both I-90 events.

September Slam: One month remains in the CRSA Sprints season and by the end of September, we could see up to five different champions.

Sept. 14 will crown our first champion in the Dandy Triple Play at Woodhull Raceway. Sept. 20 will then crown a Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Series champion at Skyline Raceway Motorsports Park in Virgil. Sept. 27 will declare our I-90 Pit Stop Challenge champion at Utica-Rome Speedway followed by the points finale at Land of Legends Raceway in Canandaigua to determine our DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge champion and overall points winner.

The season finale is a non-points event Oct. 5 at Cornwall Motor Speedway in Ontario for the Canadian CRSA/Crate Challenge.

By the Numbers: Weedsport Speedway holds the record for most entries in an event at 42 back in May. 12 drivers have recorded a top five at Weedsport with four different winners. Billy VanInwegen leads all drivers with two wins, while Darryl Ruggles, Bobby Parrow and Jordan Hutton each have a victory.

From the Frontman: “The season has gone way too fast. We’re excited to return to a tight 1/3-mile track in Weedsport. When the night gets to feature time, the drivers will search all-around. We hope you come out or tune in!” ~ Mike Emhof

Up Next: CRSA will try for its first two-in-two of the season at Penn Can Speedway for King of the Can and the Joe’s Garage Southern Tier Sept. 13 followed by Woodhull Raceway the following night to crown the first champion of the season. Friday’s race can be seen on Race Report TV and on Dirt Track Digest TV.

Standings

1. 22 Tomy Moreau 1580 pts

2. 9K Kyle Pierce -31

3. 29 Dalton Herrick -55

4. 28 Ron Greek -109

5. 21B Blake Warner -137

6. J27 John Cunningham -187

7. 4 Cliff Pierce -260

8. 99 Adam DePuy -356

9. 66 Jordan Hutton -364

10. 410 Jerry Sehn Jr. -370

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.