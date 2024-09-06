Allstar Performance Event List: September 6-8, 2024

Friday, September 6, 2024

Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship
Attica Raceway Park Attica, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars Mark Keegan Classic Season Championship
Beatrice Speedway Beatrice, NE Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Car Series
Beatrice Speedway Beatrice, NE United Rebel Sprint Series
Bloomington Speedway Bloomington, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Season Championship
Blue Ribbon Raceway Kalkee, VIC Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Carolina Spedway Gastonia, NC Carolina Sprint Tour
Deming Speedway Everson, WA Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Gallatin Speedway Belgrade, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Georgetown Speedway Georgetown, DE United Racing Club
Gondik Law Speedway Superior, WI Interstate Racing Association
Jackson County Speedway Jacksonville, IL Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Jacksonville Speedway Jacksonville, IL Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Legion Speedway Wentworth, NH Non-Wing Sprint Cars
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars NT Sprintcar Title
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Wingless V6 Sprint Cars NT Wingless Title
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Ohsweken Speedway Ohsweken, ONT Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA High Limit Sprint Car Series
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Alberta Extreme Sprints
Sabine Speedway Many, LA ASCS Hurricane Area Super Sprints / ASCS Gulf South Region
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Allegheny Sprint Tour Apple Festival Nationals
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Apple Festival Nationals
Stockton Dirt Track Stockton, CA World of Outlaws
Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR USAC National Sprint Car Series / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Wingless Short Track Nationals
Twin City Raceway Kenai, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Saturday, September 7, 2024

Agassiz Speedway Agassiz, BC Can-Am Sprint Car Series
Agassiz Speedway Agassiz, BC Northwest Focus Midget Car Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Ohio Thunder RaceSaver 305 Sprint Car Series
Atomic Speedway Chillicothe, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Bear Ridge Speedway Bradford, VT Xtreme Dirt Midget Association
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT ASCS Frontier Region
Big Sky Speedway Billings, MT Big Sky Wingless Sprints
Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Red River Sprint Series
Butler Motor Speedway Quincy, MI Winged 410 Sprint Cars John Reeve Memorial
Can-Am Speedway LaFargeville, NY Empire Super Sprints
Caney Valley Speedway Caney, KS United Sprint League
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI Interstate Racing Association
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI Midwest Power Series Jerry Richert Sr. Memorial
Cedar Lake Speedway New Richmond, WI UMSS Traditional Sprint Car Series
Cherokee Speedway Gaffney, SC Carolina Sprint Tour
Citrus County Speedway Iverness, FL Southern Sprint Car Series
Deep South Speedway Cottonwood, AL Southeastern Non-Wing Sprint Car Series
Delaware International Speedway Delmar, DE United Racing Club
Enid Speedway Enid, OK ASCS Sooner Region
Farmington Empire Speedway Farmington, MO Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 305 Sprint Cars AFCS Championship
Fremont Speedway Fremont, OH AFCS 410 Sprint Cars AFCS Championship
Grayson County Speedway Bells, TX ASCS Gulf South Region
Hendry County Motorsports Park Clewiston, FL Top Gun Sprint Car Series
I-35 Speedway Winston, MO USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association
I-44 Riverside Speedway Oklahoma City, OK POWRi West Midget Series
I-76 Speedway Fort Morgan, CO Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association
I-90 Speedway Hartford, SD Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Kings Speedway Hanford, CA World of Outlaws Tom Tarlton Classic
Lawrenceburg Speedway Lawrenceburg, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Park Speedway Putnamville, IN Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars Red Hayden Memorial
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Marysville Raceway Marysville, CA Winged Crate Sprint Cars Season Championship
Merrittville Speedway Thorold, ONT Southern Ontario Sprints
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Winged 410 Sprint Cars NT Sprintcar Title
Northline Speedway Darwin, NT Wingless V6 Sprint Cars NT Wingless Title
Paragon Speedway Paragon, IN Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series
Path Valley Speedway Park Spring Run, PA Non-Wing Super Sportsman
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA USAC Western States Midget Car Series / Bay Cities Racing Association
Placerville Speedway Placerville, CA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway Port Royal, PA High Limit Sprint Car Series Tuscarora 50
Rad Torque Raceway Edmonton, AB Alberta Extreme Sprints Fall 50
Red Hill Raceway Sumner, IL Midwest Open Wheel Association
Riverside International Speedway West Memphis, AR Wigned 305 Sprint Cars
Route 66 Motor Speedway Amarillo, TX Winged 305 Sprint Cars
Salem Speedway Salem, IN 500 Sprint Car Tour
Salem Speedway Salem, IN USSA Kenyon Midgets
Santa Maria Speedway Santa Maria, CA USAC / CRA Sprint Car Series
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Allegheny Sprint Tour Apple Festival Nationals
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH RUSH Sprint Car Series Apple Festival Nationals
Sharon Speedway Hartford, OH Winged 410 Sprint Cars Apple Festival Nationals
Skagit Speedway Alger, WA Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Southern Ontario Motor Speedway Merlin, ONT Ontario Traditional Sprints
Stockton 99 Speedway Stockton, CA NCMA Pavement Sprint Car Series
Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR ASCS Elite Outlaw Sprint Car Series
Texarkana 67 Speedway Texarkana, AR USAC National Sprint Car Series / ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprint Car Series Wingless Short Track Nationals
Thayer County Speedway Deshler, NE Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Car Series
Thayer County Speedway Deshler, NE United Rebel Sprint Series
Tulsa Speedway Tulsa, OK Oil Capital Racing Series
Twin City Raceway Kenai, AK Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY CRSA Sprints
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Winged Crate Sprint Cars
Wilmot Raceway Wilmot, WI Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Car Series

Sunday, September 8, 2024

Action Track USA Kutztown, PA USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series
Buffalo River Speedway Glyndon, MN Red River Sprint Series
Eagle Raceway Eagle, NE Malvern Bank 360 Sprint Car Series / MSTS 360 Sprint Car Series Stewart Alley Memorial
Weedsport Speedway Weedsport, NY Empire Super Sprints