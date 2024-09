ATTICA, OH (September 6, 2024) — Rain showers late on Friday afternoon forced officials at Attica Raceway Park to postpone the Mark Keegan Classic Championship Night. The season championship at Attica will not take place on Friday, September 20th.

Cap Henry currently holds a 29 point advantage over Cale Thomas for the Attica Raceway Park track championship in the 410 sprint car division. Jamie Miller has a 59 point advantage over Dustin Stroup in the 305 sprint car division.