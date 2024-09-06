Friday’s Texarkana USAC Sprint Opener Rained Out; $10,000 On the Line Saturday

From Richie Murray

TEXARCANA, AR (September 6, 2024) — Mother Nature claimed the victory during Friday night’s Wingless Short Track Nationals opener at Arkansas’ Texarkana 67 Speedway.

Just as the first USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship heat race was lining up, persistent heavy rain came and washed away the remainder of the evening’s racing activity.

Before the rain arrived, Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) set a new one-lap USAC track record at the Texarkana 1/4-mile dirt oval. His time of 14.110 seconds in his Dynamics, Inc./Davis Brothers Trucking – Tel-Star Communications/Triple X/Rider Chevy broke the previous record of 14.311, set by Jake Swanson in 2023.

Additionally, Bacon’s fast time in the Honest Abe Roofing Qualifying session was the 53rd of his USAC National Sprint Car career, tying him with C.J. Leary for fourth most all-time.

The second and final night of the Wingless Short Track Nationals gets underway at Texarkana 67 Speedway on Saturday, September 7. A full racing program will be held for the USAC National Sprint Cars featuring qualifying, heat races, a semi-feature and concludes with a 30-lap feature event paying $10,000-to-win. The front gates will open at 5pm Central with hot laps starting at 7pm.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 6, 2024 – Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, Arkansas – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – Co-Sanctioned by the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-14.110; 2. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-14.117; 3. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-14.159; 4. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-14.160; 5. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-14.171; 6. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-14.250; 7. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-14.271; 8. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-14.283; 9. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-14.297; 10. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-14.327; 11. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-14.411; 12. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-14.518; 13. Kobe Simpson, 21K, Simpson-14.521; 14. Chase Howard, 13, Howard-14.526; 15. Justin Zimmerman, #1, Zimmerman-14.628; 16. Jason Howell, 72, Pack Rat-14.827; 17. Paul White, 1, Wade-14.907; 18. Keith Martin, 79, Hall-14.989; 19. Anthony Nicholson, 16, Nicholson-15.111; 20. R.J. Miller, 34, Miller-15.379; 21. Brennon Marshall, 43, Miller-16.042; 22. Ronny Howard, 44, Howard-16.387; 23. Colby Stubblefield, 2, Stubblefield-NT; 24. Rhett Butler, 34R, Butler-NT; 25. Kyle Jones, 79x, Hall-NT.

REMAINDER OF EVENT RAINED OUT

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2429, 2-Brady Bacon-2349, 3-Daison Pursley-2200, 4-C.J. Leary-2183, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2112, 6-Mitchel Moles-2104, 7-Robert Ballou-2054, 8-Justin Grant-1995, 9-Kyle Cummins-1962, 10-Carson Garrett-1548.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-168, 2-Logan Seavey-146, 3-Robert Ballou-134, 4-C.J. Leary-113, 5-Kyle Cummins-108, 6-Justin Grant-107, 7-Chase Stockon-101, 8-Brady Bacon-99, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-96, 10-Joey Amantea-92.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 7, 2024 – Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, Arkansas – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – Co-Sanctioned by the ASCS Elite Non-Wing Sprints

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: C.J. Leary (14.523)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Brady Bacon (14.110)