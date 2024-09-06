LIGUORI LOOKS TO SEAL THE DEAL WITH MUST SEE TITLE AT BIRCH RUN

From Must See Racing

September 5, 2024 – Holly, Michigan – Joe Liguori will be looking to seal the deal on his first career Must See Racing Series Sprint Series Presented by Perfit-Parts championship when the series invades Birch Run Speedway September 13 for the series season finale.

When Liguori arrives at Birch Run Speedway, all he must do is start the feature event and he will claim his first career series title. Liguori has put himself in position to clinch the title by simply starting the feature event. But he’s looking to do much more than start the feature event, he’d like to close the deal with a feature victory. He’d like to pick up a feature victory and avoid going winless on the year.

Liguori picked up the $10,000 non-points Southern Sprint Car Shootout Series / Must See Racing co-sanctioned event at Citrus County Speedway in Inverness, Florida in March.

He knows all too well it’s not over until the fat lady sings and that the “Liguori Curse” is real. Bad luck has eluded himself from championships and races just like his grandfather Ralph Liguori before him. By sealing the championship next weekend, he can kick his bad luck to the curb in the process.

If Liguori intends to cap off the season with a win, he will have his work cut out for him. Besides the MSR regulars, he will have to contend with the likes of Bobby Sants III, 14-year-old phenom Colton Bettis, and Kody Swanson.

The series will be making its first appearance at Birch Run Speedway since last Labor Day Weekend when Davey Hamilton Jr. took home the victory.

Joining the MSR National Series will be the Maxima Racing Oils Midwest Lights Series. In the MSR Lights points battle, only twelve points separate the top three drivers. Cody Gallogly has a slim two-point lead over JJ Henes with Andrew Bogusz lurking in third place. Bogusz has been the hottest driver recently with two consecutive wins heading into Birch Run. He will be looking to extend his streak and narrow the gap in his quest for a series championship.

MSR’s twin bill of winged racing has been popular with race fans recently and next weekend’s event appears to be much the same. Running both the national series and the Lights series on the same night has been a regular occurrence for Must See Racing recently.

A full field of top talent is anticipated in both classes. Expected entries in the National series include Adam Biltz, Teddy Alberts, Jason Blonde, Tom Geren, Rick Holley, Bobby Komisarski, Ryan Litt, Jimmy McCune, Kevin Mingus, and Tommy Nichols, Charlie Schultz, Dorman Snyder, and more.

Please like and follow Must See Racing on Facebook and Instagram or visit www.mustseeracing.com.