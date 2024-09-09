Kimmel Memorial And Big Dirty Deeds 25 At Williams Grove Friday

By Shawn Brouse

Mechanicsburg – Williams Grove Speedway returns to action this Friday, September 13 with the Highway Equipment and Supply Co. Billy Kimmel Memorial for Lawrence Chevrolet 410 sprint cars and a Dirty Deeds 25 for the HJ Towing & Recovery 358 sprint cars.

Action gets underway at 7:30 pm.

The Kimmel Memorial will be part of the 2024 Hoosier Diamond Series at Williams Grove, worth $6,000 to win for the 410 sprint car drivers.

Fast time in time trials will receive the $300 Fast Tees Fast Time Award.

The 25-lap Kimmel Memorial is scheduled each year in honor of the fallen sprint car driver from Mechanicsburg.

At the age of 27, Kimmel was fatally injured in a sprint car racing accident at Williams Grove Speedway in 2007.

Troy Wagaman Jr. is the defending Kimmel Memorial winner.

Bill Devine of Dirty Deeds Repair and Fabrication and Williams Grove Speedway have combined to make this week’s Dirty Deeds 25 even bigger than before for the 358 sprint cars.

The special event will now pay $3,000 to the winner out of a total purse now worth $19,000, accounting for a more than $7,000 total increase for the race this Friday.

Added sponsorships from Ephrata Recycling and Bear Town Recycling have also helped to grow the event.

Hard Charger and Hard Luck Awards will be handed out after the main event, worth $250 each, courtesy of Bill Devine and Dirty Deeds.

Bill Devine and Dirty Deeds Repair and Fabrication LLC., of Honey Brook is the title sponsor of the Dirty Deeds 25.

Founded in 1944, Kimmel Memorial sponsor Highway Equipment and Supply Co. has locations in Harrisburg, Drums, Lock Haven and Brownstown.

Offering sales, service, parts and rentals, Highway Equipment and Supply Co. offers brush chippers, mowers, compact equipment, pavers and more.

Find the firm on the web at www.hwyequip.com.

Adult general admission for the September 13 racing program is set at $20 with students ages 13-20 admitted for just $10.

Kids ages 12 and under are always admitted for FREE at Williams Grove Speedway.

Keep up to date on all the latest speedway news and information by visiting the oval’s official website located at www.williamsgrove.com and follow the track on X, Facebook and Instagram.