2-SEATER RIDES, SILENT AUCTIONS & MORE TO BENEFIT USAC RACEAID DURING BC39

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana (September 11, 2024)………USAC RaceAid will hold a multitude of functions and activities for you to enjoy during this year’s running of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By Avanti Windows & Doors on September 26-27-28 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Right now, you can bid on a chance to ride in a 2-seater sprint car around The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway with USAC Hall of Famer and seven-time USAC national champion driver Levi Jones. Bids can be placed now at https://app.galabid.com/bc39auction/items. Bidding for one of the six available rides ends at Noon Eastern on Wednesday, September 25.

Furthermore, the first ever 50/50 raffle held at IMS will go to benefit USAC RaceAid and you. At each night of racing during the BC39, you can purchase tickets at the USAC apparel trailer or from individuals who will be walking around selling the tickets. The winner will be drawn after the semi-feature during Saturday night’s program. The winner does not need to be present to win.

Additionally, a silent auction will be held at the USAC apparel trailer throughout the BC39. Among the items are a signed helmet, which will be signed by all participating BC39 drivers as well as race-used victory lane boards, autographed banners and more from this year’s BC39.

For these events, all proceeds will directly benefit USAC RaceAid. Since 1959, the United States Auto Club Benevolent Foundation (now USAC RaceAid) has provided financial aid to the families of auto racing participants with ties to USAC who have been injured and/or need assistance.

USAC RaceAid also provides support to surviving family members with immediate and ongoing expenses. Over the years, the foundation has provided millions of dollars to help members and their families in times of need. The needs, whether small or large, never cease.

Spectator tickets are also available at www.TheBC39.com. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street. Competitors are to enter through the tunnel on 16th Street.

On track action starts Thursday, September 26, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 3pm Eastern. For both Thursday and Friday, September 26-27, the field will be split into two with one half of the field competing on night one and the other half competing on night two. On both nights, public gates open at 4pm Eastern with hot laps at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies, heat races, qualifying races and the semi-feature before concluding with the feature event.

The BC39 finale, on Saturday, September 28, will have the public gates opening at 4pm and cars on track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.