Bloomington Speedway Names New Leaseholder

BLOOMINGTON, IN (September 12, 2024) — A new era in Bloomington Speedway history will begin next season with Speedway Partners, LLC signing a long term agreement to operate the high banked 1/4-mile oval.

Speedway Partners, a local leadership group in the Bloomington, Indiana area, signed a five year agreement with a two year option to hold racing at Bloomington Speedway from the Mitchell-Priest family that owns the facility in information that was released by the parties involved on Thursday.

More information on this transaction is forthcoming.