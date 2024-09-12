Lernerville Speedway Hosts $50,000-to-Win Two-Day Commonwealth Clash

From High Limit Racing

September is known as Pennsylvania’s “Month of Money” and Kubota High Limit Racing is nearing another big pay day. High Limit kicked off the month at Port Royal Speedway’s Tuscarora 50 and now will make the three hour trek to Sarver, PA for Lernerville Speedway’s Commonwealth Clash. The two-day event will begin Friday, September 13 and end Saturday, September 14 with a $50,000-to-win finale.

Fresh off of his $57,000 win at last Saturday’s Tuscarora 50, Rico Abreu, will join High Rollers Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, Jacob Allen, Justin Peck, and more as they take on Western Pennsylvania’s best.

Arrive early on Saturday and watch the Pitt – West Virginia game on the big screen with us! Gates will open early at 3:00 PM. Receive a FREE koozie with any beer purchase while supplies last!

Everything You Need to Know Before You Get to Lernerville:

Date: Friday, September 13 & Saturday, September 14, 2024

Pit Gates: 2:00 PM

Grandstands: 4:00 PM on Friday; 3:00 PM on Saturday

Hot Laps: 6:30 PM

Cash/Credit: This facility accepts cash and credit cards.

Tickets: Two-day options are available to purchase online. Two-day reserved seats are $79 online and will be increased to $85 the day of the event. Two-day general admission (ages 11 & up) are $69 online and will be increased to $75 the day of the event. Single day reserved seats will be available only on Saturday for $45. Single day general admission (ages 11 & up) will be available at the track for $35 on Friday and $40 on Saturday. Ages 10 & under are free for general admission. Reminder: All fans who pre-purchase tickets (reserved and general admission) will be entered into the Durst Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are not available for pre-purchase and are only available the day of the event. Two day pit pass $90, Friday pit pass $$45, Saturday pit pass $50.

Pit Pass Upgrades: Anyone who pre-purchases tickets (reserved or general admission) gets a free pit pass upgrade for Friday only. The pit pass upgrade area will be set up outside of Gate #1 and will open at 4:00 PM. The upgrade bands will not be allowed access to the pits until 5:00 PM.

Parking: Parking at Lernerville Speedway is free however they do offer paid parking in the Gold Lot or Diamond Lot that is $10 per car. This option offers a first in first out advantage. If parking is full, the track may have to open an adjacent lot that will be $5 per car.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Bags will be checked upon entry. Outside food and beverages are permitted however you may not bring alcohol or large coolers. Stadium seats are permitted

Camping: Any camping inquiries, please contact the Lernerville Speedway office at 724-353-1511.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, catch all of the action Live on FloRa﻿cing!