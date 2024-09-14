Cummins Wins USAC Sprint Car Feature at Circle City

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (September 13, 2024) — Kyle Cummins won the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car Series feature event Friday night at Circle City Raceway. Cummins led all 30-laps in route to the victory over Logan Seavey, Michel Moles, and Shane Cottle from 12th starting position.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE RESULTS: September 13, 2024 – Circle City Raceway – Indianapolis, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval

HONEST ABE ROOFING QUALIFYING: 1. Mitchel Moles, 19AZ, Reinbold/Underwood-12.228; 2. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-12.236; 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 3R, Rock Steady-12.295; 4. Logan Seavey, 57, Abacus-12.300; 5. Brady Bacon, 69, Dynamics-12.303; 6. Kyle Cummins, 3p, Petty-12.316; 7. C.J. Leary, 15x, BGE Dougherty-12.319; 8. Shane Cottle, 2E, Epperson-12.453; 9. Daison Pursley, 21AZ, Team AZ-12.461; 10. Robert Ballou, 12, Ballou-12.490; 11. Gunnar Setser, 5G, KO-12.535; 12. Carson Garrett, 15, BGE Dougherty-12.560; 13. Matt Westfall, 33m, Marshall-12.584; 14. Jadon Rogers, 66, Amati-12.638; 15. Chase Stockon, 5s, KO-12.659; 16. Zack Pretorius, 9z, Pretorius-12.680; 17. Hunter Maddox, 24m, Maddox-12.703; 18. Joey Amantea, 88J, JPA-12.710; 19. Harley Burns, 16K, Knight-12.726; 20. Kale Drake, 2B, 2B Racing-12.743; 21. Jack Hoyer, 11, Hoyer-12.852; 22. Hayden Reinbold, 19, Reinbold/Underwood-12.867; 23. Todd Hobson, 77, Wingo-12.886; 24. Brandon Mattox, 28, Mattox-12.890; 25. Cale Coons, 5, Baldwin/Fox-12.916; 26. Travis Thompson, 7, Thompson-12.921; 27. Sam Hinds, 71H, Hinds-12.938; 28. Chance Crum, 26, Crum-13.043; 29. Noah Whitehouse, 00, Whitehouse-13.193.

SIMPSON RACE PRODUCTS FIRST HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Jack Hoyer, 2. Daison Pursley, 3. Matt Westfall, 4. Brady Bacon, 5. Mitchel Moles, 6. Hunter Maddox, 7. Noah Whitehouse, 8. Cale Coons. 2:09.638

ROD END SUPPLY SECOND HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Joey Amantea, 2. Hayden Reinbold, 3. Kyle Cummins, 4. Jadon Rogers, 5. Justin Grant, 6. Robert Ballou, 7. Travis Thompson. NT

T.J. FORGED THIRD HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Chase Stockon, 2. Todd Hobson, 3. Kevin Thomas Jr., 4. Harley Burns, 5. Gunnar Setser, 6. Sam Hinds, 7. C.J. Leary. NT

CAR IQ FOURTH HEAT: (10 laps, top-5 transfer to the feature) 1. Kale Drake, 2. Carson Garrett, 3. Shane Cottle, 4. Logan Seavey, 5. Brandon Mattox, 6. Chance Crum, 7. Zack Pretorius. 2:12.770

ELLIOTT’S CUSTOM TRAILERS & CARTS SEMI: (10 laps, top-4 transfer to the feature) 1. C.J. Leary, 2. Robert Ballou, 3. Hunter Maddox, 4. Chance Crum, 5. Sam Hinds, 6. Travis Thompson, 7. Noah Whitehouse, 8. Cale Coons. 2:17.923

FEATURE: (30 laps, starting positions in parentheses) 1. Kyle Cummins (1), 2. Logan Seavey (3), 3. Brady Bacon (2), 4. Mitchel Moles (6), 5. Shane Cottle (12), 6. Chase Stockon (7), 7. Justin Grant (5), 8. Kevin Thomas Jr. (4), 9. Joey Amantea (8), 10. Robert Ballou (14), 11. Kale Drake (9), 12. Gunnar Setser (15), 13. Daison Pursley (13), 14. C.J. Leary (11), 15. Matt Westfall (17), 16. Hayden Reinbold (21), 17. Jack Hoyer (10), 18. Chance Crum (24), 19. Carson Garrett (16), 20. Brandon Mattox (23), 21. Harley Burns (20), 22. Hunter Maddox (19), 23. Jadon Rogers (18), 24. Todd Hobson (22). NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-30 Kyle Cummins.

USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS: 1-Logan Seavey-2577, 2-Brady Bacon-2498, 3-Daison Pursley-2313, 4-C.J. Leary-2284, 5-Kevin Thomas Jr.-2246, 6-Mitchel Moles-2243, 7-Robert Ballou-2160, 8-Justin Grant-2112, 9-Kyle Cummins-2079, 10-Carson Garrett-1580.

USAC NATIONAL PROSOURCE PASSING MASTER POINTS: 1-Daison Pursley-176, 2-Logan Seavey-169, 3-Robert Ballou-140, 4-C.J. Leary-117, 5-Kyle Cummins-113, 6-Justin Grant-112, 7-Chase Stockon-110, 8-Brady Bacon-106, 9-Kevin Thomas Jr.-96, 10-Joey Amantea-92.

NEXT USAC AMSOIL SPRINT CAR NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP RACE: September 14, 2024 – Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, Indiana – 1/4-Mile Dirt Oval – 17th Haubstadt Hustler

CONTINGENCY AWARD WINNERS:

Dirt Draft Hot Laps Fastest Driver: Mitchel Moles (12.168)

Honest Abe Roofing Fast Qualifier: Mitchel Moles (12.228)

Simpson Race Products First Heat Winner: Jack Hoyer

Rod End Supply Second Heat Winner: Joey Amantea

T.J. Forged Third Heat Winner: Chase Stockon

Car IQ Fourth Heat Winner: Kale Drake

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts Semi Winner: C.J. Leary

Hard Charger: Shane Cottle (12th to 5th)

Inferno Armor Fire Move of the Night: Gunnar Setser

USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Qualifying Flight A

1. 5-Matt Lux, 13.337[2]

2. 11T-Ryan Flemming, 13.800[1]

3. 63-Cale Coons, 13.950[8]

4. 10X-Robert Carson, 13.982[7]

5. 21G-Jimmie Guidry, 14.279[6]

6. 2B-Tom Bigelow, 14.318[3]

7. 97K-Nolan Kiefer, 14.532[5]

8. 87-Travis Stickels, 15.132[4]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 71-Stratton Briggs, 13.365[8]

2. 35-Bryce Massingill, 13.387[5]

3. 10-Tyler Nelson, 13.542[3]

4. 21-Chett Gehrke, 13.669[4]

5. 7M-Cole Morgan, 13.820[1]

6. 3W-Alex Watson, 13.892[2]

7. 74-Scott Albrecht, 14.079[6]

8. 4T-Cody Dye, 14.392[7]

Qualifying Flight C

1. 34-Tate Martz, 13.347[4]

2. 18-Zach Wigal, 13.401[1]

3. 5M-Michael Magic, 13.463[3]

4. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell, 13.469[5]

5. 36-Ian Creager, 13.635[2]

6. 55S-Brayden Schwartz, 13.936[8]

7. 97-Jim Jones, 14.113[6]

8. 27G-Steve Gresham, 14.897[7]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 5-Matt Lux[4]

2. 63-Cale Coons[2]

3. 10X-Robert Carson[1]

4. 11T-Ryan Flemming[3]

5. 21G-Jimmie Guidry[5]

6. 2B-Tom Bigelow[6]

7. 97K-Nolan Kiefer[7]

8. 87-Travis Stickels[8]

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 21-Chett Gehrke[1]

2. 10-Tyler Nelson[2]

3. 35-Bryce Massingill[3]

4. 71-Stratton Briggs[4]

5. 7M-Cole Morgan[5]

6. 3W-Alex Watson[6]

7. 74-Scott Albrecht[7]

8. 4T-Cody Dye[8]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Michael Magic[2]

2. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[1]

3. 34-Tate Martz[4]

4. 36-Ian Creager[5]

5. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[6]

6. 97-Jim Jones[7]

7. 27G-Steve Gresham[8]

8. 18-Zach Wigal[3]

A-Main (25 Laps)

1. 21-Chett Gehrke[4]

2. 63-Cale Coons[2]

3. 5-Matt Lux[1]

4. 44JB-Jakeb Boxell[5]

5. 10-Tyler Nelson[7]

6. 35-Bryce Massingill[9]

7. 5M-Michael Magic[8]

8. 71-Stratton Briggs[11]

9. 34-Tate Martz[3]

10. 36-Ian Creager[12]

11. 55S-Brayden Schwartz[15]

12. 11T-Ryan Flemming[10]

13. 97K-Nolan Kiefer[19]

14. 4T-Cody Dye[23]

15. 3W-Alex Watson[17]

16. 97-Jim Jones[18]

17. 74-Scott Albrecht[20]

18. 87-Travis Stickels[22]

19. 2B-Tom Bigelow[16]

20. 27G-Steve Gresham[21]

21. 10X-Robert Carson[6]

22. 18-Zach Wigal[24]

23. 7M-Cole Morgan[14]

24. 21G-Jimmie Guidry[13]