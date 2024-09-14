Kalib Henry Sweeps Friday Features at Fremont

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, OH (September 13, 2024) — Kalib Henry was unstoppable at Fremont Speedway presented by Gill Construction Friday, Sept. 13. The Sacramento, Calif. Driver started the 17th Annual Jim Ford Classic weekend out by winning the June Ohio Sprint Speedweek $10,000 feature that had been halted due to rain with 32 laps remaining. He followed up by claiming the regular Ti-22 Performance FAST On Dirt feature on Kistler Engines Night.

In the make-up feature Henry took the lead from Tim Shaffer on lap 25, survived contact with a lapped car with just two laps to go to earn the win over Cale Thomas, Shaffer, Cap Henry and Zeth Sabo. It was his fourth win of the year at “The Track That Action Built.”

“That’s two weeks in a row I had to kind of get aggressive with a lapper. Really did not mean to do that but when you’re racing for the win and the lapped cars are there…he was kind of all over the place and I needed to get by him. I knew it was going to be a demanding race track. I just needed to hit my marks and wait for a mistake and get a run. Kevin (Osmolski, crew chief) gave me a bad ass race car. Thank you Doc and Rebecca for everything,” said Henry beside his Running Boxer Farms, Harris Distributing Company, Valvoline, Triple J Towing, K1, Berryman Racing Shocks, Chalkstix backed #101.

In the night’s regular 30-lap feature Henry jumped into the lead at the drop of the green from his outside front row starting spot. He built a sizeable lead until Chris Andrews moved into second on lap five and began closing. Andrews stayed right with Henry and actually drove to his inside on a couple of restarts following cautions. But, Henry was just to smooth and drove to his fifth win of the year at Fremont and the night’s sweep. Andrews, Cap Henry, Thomas and Shaffer rounded out the top five.

“Hats off to the track crew….they gave us a hell of a track all night. I love these big curbs especially when there’s two lanes and you can race hard on it. That was a lot of fun. Last week Cap was on the front row and you can’t spot a guy that good that spot. I started on the front row next to him and I just needed to get out front and I knew we had a chance. Kevin has given me such a great race car and I’m excited for tomorrow. This is a race we circled on our calendar heavily all year,” said Henry.

The Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks ran double features. In the first Kent Brewer drove to his first win of the year, the eighth of his career at the track over Shawn Valenti, Steve Miller (from 19th), Keith Sorg and Dave Golembiewski.

“This is a brand new truck top to bottom and she’s a good one. I have to thank all the friends and family that helped me put this here,” said Brewer beside his Injector Experts, Kent’s Transmissions, B&S Farms backed #8KB.

In the second feature Cody Laird led the first three laps before Valenti took control. Brewer pressured Valenti several laps before experiencing mechanical issues with just two laps to go. Valenti drove to his sixth truck win of the year at Fremont over Sorg, Laird, Golembiewski and Todd Warnick. It is Valenti’s 80th career win at the track, putting him just one behind Paul Weaver atop the all-time win list.

“Looks like Kent will be something to contend with this year. Thanks to all my guys and all the sponsors for providing me the chance to do this,” said Valenti beside his Craig Miller Trucking, Conrad Transportation, Dave Story Equipment, A Plus Auto Center, Concrete Material Supply, S&S Hauling and Excavating backed #7B.

Fremont Speedway will host the biggest paying event in the history of the track Saturday, Sept. 14 for the Jim Ford Classic. The 410 sprint winner will take home $20,000! The 305 sprints will also run two feature events.

Jim Ford Classic – Night #1

Fremont Speedway

Fremont, Ohio

Friday, September 13, 2024

Makeup Feature from June 8th:

1. 101-Kalib Henry[4]

2. 23-Cale Thomas[6]

3. 49X-Tim Shaffer[1]

4. 33W-Cap Henry[5]

5. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]

6. 22-Cole Duncan[15]

7. 9-Trey Jacobs[13]

8. 5T-Travis Philo[10]

9. 19-TJ Michael[19]

10. 35-Stuart Brubaker[12]

11. 7N-Darin Naida[17]

12. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[24]

13. 47-Todd King[16]

14. 1-Nate Dussel[23]

15. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[11]

16. 14-Sean Rayhall[8]

17. 28M-Conner Morrell[3]

18. 5AU-Brock Hallett[2]

19. 15K-Creed Kemenah[9]

20. 29M-Logan McCandless[14]

21. 32-Bryce Lucius[22]

22. 60-Jordyn Charge[20]

23. 17-Dylan Norris[21]

24. 2-Ricky Peterson[18]

Qualifying Flight A

1. 15C-Chris Andrews, 12.749[12]

2. 4D-Zane DeVault, 12.809[6]

3. 7M-Brandon Moore, 12.917[1]

4. 35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.933[8]

5. 27-Jamie Miller, 12.940[10]

6. 14-Sean Rayhall, 13.011[18]

7. 5E-Bobby Elliott, 13.019[14]

8. 01-Bryan Sebetto, 13.029[15]

9. 19-TJ Michael, 13.051[9]

10. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr, 13.066[19]

11. 9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.116[16]

12. 1-Nate Dussel, 13.131[17]

13. X-Mike Keegan, 13.139[4]

14. 09-Craig Mintz, 13.268[11]

15. 4-Josh Turner, 13.312[2]

16. 13-Van Gurley Jr, 13.673[5]

17. 9H-Lance Heinberger, 13.780[3]

18. 16-DJ Foos, 13.780[13]

19. 22M-Dan McCarron, 13.780[7]

Qualifying Flight B

1. 33W-Cap Henry, 12.638[9]

2. 22S-Brandon Spithaler, 12.656[12]

3. 9-Trey Jacobs, 12.667[1]

4. 101-Kalib Henry, 12.789[19]

5. 23-Cale Thomas, 12.807[7]

6. 49X-Tim Shaffer, 12.880[16]

7. 47-Todd King, 12.992[15]

8. 12-Luke Griffith, 13.042[17]

9. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek, 13.068[5]

10. 22-Cole Duncan, 13.111[18]

11. 29-Zeth Sabo, 13.167[11]

12. 5-Kody Brewer, 13.205[14]

13. 5T-Travis Philo, 13.310[6]

14. 38-Leyton Wagner, 13.385[10]

15. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.476[13]

16. 3V-Chris Verda, 13.543[2]

17. 7N-Darin Naida, 13.589[4]

18. 2+-Brian Smith, 13.660[3]

19. 98-Robert Robenalt, 14.818[8]

Heat Race #1 (8 Laps)

1. 27-Jamie Miller[2]

2. 7M-Brandon Moore[1]

3. 15C-Chris Andrews[4]

4. 5E-Bobby Elliott[3]

5. 19-TJ Michael[5]

6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[6]

7. 4-Josh Turner[8]

8. X-Mike Keegan[7]

9. 9H-Lance Heinberger[9]

DNS: 22M-Dan McCarron

Heat Race #2 (8 Laps)

1. 35-Stuart Brubaker[1]

2. 14-Sean Rayhall[2]

3. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[5]

4. 01-Bryan Sebetto[3]

5. 4D-Zane DeVault[4]

6. 1-Nate Dussel[6]

7. 13-Van Gurley Jr[8]

8. 09-Craig Mintz[7]

9. 16-DJ Foos[9]

Heat Race #3 (8 Laps)

1. 23-Cale Thomas[2]

2. 9-Trey Jacobs[1]

3. 33W-Cap Henry[4]

4. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[5]

5. 47-Todd King[3]

6. 5T-Travis Philo[7]

7. 29-Zeth Sabo[6]

8. 7N-Darin Naida[9]

9. W20-Greg Wilson[8]

10. 98-Robert Robenalt[10]

Heat Race #4 (8 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[1]

2. 49X-Tim Shaffer[2]

3. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[4]

4. 22-Cole Duncan[5]

5. 12-Luke Griffith[3]

6. 38-Leyton Wagner[7]

7. 5-Kody Brewer[6]

8. 3V-Chris Verda[8]

9. 2+-Brian Smith[9]

B-Main (12 Laps)

1. 1-Nate Dussel[2]

2. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[1]

3. 13-Van Gurley Jr[6]

4. 5T-Travis Philo[3]

5. 29-Zeth Sabo[7]

6. 5-Kody Brewer[8]

7. 4-Josh Turner[5]

8. 38-Leyton Wagner[4]

9. 2+-Brian Smith[16]

10. 16-DJ Foos[14]

11. 98-Robert Robenalt[18]

12. W20-Greg Wilson[15]

13. 09-Craig Mintz[10]

14. X-Mike Keegan[9]

15. 7N-Darin Naida[11]

16. 9H-Lance Heinberger[13]

DNS: 3V-Chris Verda

DNS: 22M-Dan McCarron

A-Main (30 Laps)

1. 101-Kalib Henry[2]

2. 15C-Chris Andrews[3]

3. 33W-Cap Henry[1]

4. 23-Cale Thomas[7]

5. 49X-Tim Shaffer[12]

6. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4]

7. 9-Trey Jacobs[11]

8. 19-TJ Michael[18]

9. 4D-Zane DeVault[5]

10. 5E-Bobby Elliott[14]

11. 7M-Brandon Moore[9]

12. 1-Nate Dussel[21]

13. 47-Todd King[19]

14. 5T-Travis Philo[24]

15. 12-Luke Griffith[20]

16. 22S-Brandon Spithaler[8]

17. 11N-Kasey Jedrzejek[16]

18. 01-Bryan Sebetto[15]

19. 13-Van Gurley Jr[23]

20. 21-Larry Kingseed Jr[13]

21. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[22]

22. 27-Jamie Miller[6]

23. 22-Cole Duncan[17]

DNS: 14-Sean Rayhall