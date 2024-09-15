Sitterly Sweeps ISMA/MSS Weekend at Evan Mills

EVAN MILLS, NY (September 14, 2024) — Otto Sitterly picked up his second feature win of the weekend with the ISMA/MSS Supermodifieds Saturday night at Evan Mills Speedway. Josh Sokolic, Tyler Shullick, Kyle Edwards, and Mike Ordway Jr. rounded out the top five.
ISMA / MSS Supermodifieds
Evan Mills Speedway
Evan Mills, New York
Saturday, September 14, 2024
Feature:
1. 7-Otto Sitterly
2. 98T-Josh Sokolik
3. 96-Tyler Shullick
4. 11E-Kyle Edwards
5. 61-Mike Ordway Jr
6. 95-DJ Shullick
7. 32-Moe Lilje
8. 78-Mark Sammut
9. 24-Joe Gosek
10. 52-Daniel Connors
11. 19-Trent Stephens
12. 55-Rich Reid
13. 54-Camden Proud
14. 27-Aric Iosue
15. 02-Brandon Bellinger
16. 14-AJ Lesiecki
17. 0-Nick Snyder
18. 22B-Mike Bruce
19. 22M-Mike McVetta