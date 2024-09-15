T.J.’s Takeaways from the 2024 Season Finale at Butler

The ending was quite the contrast for the Gurley family, as one year ago officials were scurrying through the forest to find Van’s nephew Corbin in the trees after a slide job gone bad in turn. In a twist of irony Van’s winning move was in that same corner racing in close corners with Chase Ridenour.

While I don’t want to get too far into Gurley’s comeback because it’s going to be a subject of a Great Lakes Edition feature in the next 24-48 hours, but to have a driver that takes 22 years off and comes back to sprint car racing and accomplishes winning features and championships is remarkable.

The other thing that has impressed me with Gurley’s comeback is how fans still flock to him. I was a witness to this early in my writing career when Gurley came off the road and drove for the Bible family on a weekly basis at I-96 Speedway. I’ve seen Gurley fans have everything from old cars, t-shirts, and even tattoos in sensitive places over the years.

Even after the layoff those fans still show up to see Gurley perform, creating a new generation of loyal fans in the process. The charismatic personality still draws people in, and that was on display as the Butler faithful were making a lot of noise for Gurley’s championship effort.