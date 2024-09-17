Estenson Wraps Up MSTS 410 Sprint Cars Championship by Winning Season Finale

Inside Line Promotions

HARLAN, Iowa (Sept. 16, 2024) – Tim Estenson earned his first career sprint car championship in style last Saturday.

Not only did Estenson secure the Midwest Sprint Touring Series 410 Sprint Cars title, he won the season finale at Shelby County Speedway for the second straight season.

“I felt really confident going into it,” he said. “We were second quick when we qualified and then finished fourth, so I was pretty happy with that. We started third in the heat race and we were able to roll the bottom to win. Jack (Dover) had the car good all night and it kept getting better each time we went out.”

The heat race win was followed by Estenson advancing from fifth to third place in the dash to garner the third starting position in the main event.

“In the dash we moved forward,” he said. “I told Jack we could be softer for the feature on the right rear. He made the right decisions. Right before we pushed off for the main he made one more adjustment and it obviously worked because the car was dialed in. It was like a Cadillac to drive.

“We fell to fourth for a little and then got by (Kerry) Madsen to get back to third. We slid (Riley) Goodno and ran down (Skylar) Prochaska and took the lead on Lap 10. We were able to pull away to a four-second lead. The caution came out and it was stop and go for a bit around the middle of the race. We only got into one car in traffic at the end. We were able to set sail and run the high side. Everything that needed to go right did. I couldn’t have had anymore of a perfect night.”

The victory was Estenson’s third triumph of the season and was the cherry on top of a championship season.

“Going into it I knew we just had to take a green flag to wrap up the championship,” he said. “I was more focused on winning the race. The championship is cool, but winning the race means a lot. And going back to back at that race is special. It means a lot, especially with how hard sprint car racing is. You don’t get wins very easy let alone a championship. It comes down to consistency. I wanted to be a lot more consistent this year and I feel I was.”

Estenson will take this weekend off before tackling an ASCS National Tour event on Sept. 27-28 at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark.

Sept. 14 – Shelby County Speedway in Harlan, Iowa – Qualifying: 4; Heat race: 1 (3); Dash: 3 (5); Feature: 1 (3).

35 races, 3 wins, 6 top fives, 15 top 10s, 24 top 15s, 28 top 20s

Sept. 27-28 at Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis, Ark., for the World Short Track Challenge with the ASCS National Tour

