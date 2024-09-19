BC39 ENTRY LIST REACHES 60 FOR USAC MIDGET RACES SEP. 26-27-28 AT IMS

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (September 19, 2024)………The entry list for the 2024 Driven2SaveLives BC39 Presented By Avanti Windows & Doors has hit the 60 mark!

On Thursday, USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature winners Daison Pursley, Jacob Denney, Kyle Cummins and Zach Wigal became the latest entries for the September 26-27-28 event at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

To date, this year’s BC39 field features a pair of past BC39 winners in Justin Grant (2023) and Brady Bacon (2018). USAC Triple Crown champions J.J. Yeley and Jerry Coons Jr. are as entered as is USAC national champion Logan Seavey and current USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship point leader Daison Pursley.

Overall, 22 drivers in the BC39 field to date own USAC national feature victories, including Kyle Cummins, Thomas Meseraull, Stephen Schnapf, Kevin Thomas Jr., Davey Ray, Zach Daum, Mitchel Moles, Jacob Denney, Shane Cottle, Kaylee Bryson, Ryan Timms, Emerson Axsom, Cannon McIntosh, Zach Wigal, Gavin Miller and Briggs Danner.

Early entry for the 2024 BC39 ends on Thursday, September 19. The entry fee increases from $75 to $150 after that date.

The event, consisting of three consecutive nights of full programs featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, will take place on September 26-27-28 at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Teams can file their entry for the event at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2024-bc39, where they may also purchase grandstand tickets, pit and parking passes for the event.

Spectator tickets are also available at www.TheBC39.com. Spectators are to enter the Indianapolis Motor Speedway via 30th Street. Competitors are to enter through the tunnel on 16th Street.

The event will continue to honor the late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Clauson. It also will increase awareness of organ donation and encourage participation in the Indiana Donor Network Driven2SaveLives program, the title sponsor of the BC39 since the inaugural running in 2018.

Brady Bacon (2018), Zeb Wise (2019), Kyle Larson (2021), Buddy Kofoid (2022) and Justin Grant (2023) have captured victories in the first five editions of the BC39.

The BC39 officially gets underway on Wednesday, September 25, with team parking. There will be no on-track activity on Wednesday, September 25.

On track action starts Thursday, September 26, beginning with the drivers meeting in the IMS Media Room at 3pm Eastern. For both Thursday and Friday, September 26-27, the field will be split into two with one half of the field competing on night one and the other half competing on night two. On both nights, public gates open at 4pm Eastern with hot laps at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies, heat races, qualifying races, the semi-feature and the feature event.

The finale, on Saturday, September 28, will have the public gates opening at 4pm and cars on track for practice at 6pm, followed by opening ceremonies at 7pm and the main events, starting with the D-Main, multiple C-Mains, Semi-Feature and the 39-lap Feature event paying $20,039-to-win.

ENTRY LIST: 2024 DRIVEN2SAVELIVES BC39 PRESENTED BY AVANTI WINDOWS & DOORS

(60 cars & drivers as of September 19, 2024)

0 (R) TBA (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

0G (R) GLENN STYRES/Ohsweken, ON (Glenn Styres Racing)

1 (R) JOEL MYERS JR./Santa Rosa, CA (Leighton Crouch)

2 JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RMS Racing)

3 (R) DARIN NAIDA/Adrian, MI (Dan Binks Motorsports)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Glenn Styres Racing)

3J J.J. YELEY/Phoenix, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

3p (R) DRAKE EDWARDS/Peoria, AZ (Petty Performance Racing)

4 (R) ADAM BOLYARD/Rushville, IN (Adam Bolyard Racing)

4K (R) KAYLA ROELL/Dillsboro, IN (Scott Roell)

7B (R) CODY BEARD/Huntingburg, IN (Beard Racing)

7T ADAM TAYLOR/Wheatfield, IN (Adam Taylor Motorsports)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Tim Engler)

8x JEFF SCHINDLER/Evansville, IN (Giddy Up Racing)

11p (R) DEAN PARKER/Evansville, IN (Brian & Deidre Martin)

11s (R) STEPHEN SCHNAPF/Newburgh, IN (Brian & Deidre Martin)

14 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (4 Kings Racing)

14s TYLER EDWARDS/Salina, OK (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

15J DAVEY RAY/Davenport, IA (Jeff Wimmenauer)

16 ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Royal Power Sports)

16TH (R) KEVIN NEWTON/Farmersburg, IN (Second Law Motorsports)

19 (R) ALEX KARPOWICZ/Spring Branch, TX (Mounce-Stout Motorsports)

19A MITCHEL MOLES/Raisin City, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

21H BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (TKH Motorsports)

21J KAMERON KEY/Warrensburg, MO (TKH Motorsports)

21K KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Karter Sarff)

23 (R) DEVON DOBIE/Wapakoneta, OH (Dennis Dobie)

25 JACOB DENNEY/Galloway, OH (Tom Malloy)

27x KYLE JONES/Kennedale, TX (Joyner Motorsports)

36 CHRIS BAUE/Indianapolis, IN (Bill Baue)

40 CHASE McDERMAND/Springfield, IL (Chase McDermand)

40x (R) BRYCE MASSINGILL/Troy, OH (Chase McDermand)

43 (R) GUNNAR SETSER/Columbus, IN (Kevin Arnold)

44 SHANE COTTLE/Kansas, IL (4 Kings Racing)

46 KENNEY JOHNSON/Bethany, CT (Jeff Johnson)

54 (R) RICKY LEWIS/Camarillo, CA (4 Kings Racing)

57 LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Abacus Racing)

58 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Abacus Racing)

63 (R) FRANKIE GUERRINI/San Rafael, CA (F & F Racing)

67 RYAN TIMMS/Oklahoma City, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K EMERSON AXSOM/Franklin, IN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71 JADE AVEDISIAN/Clovis, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71E MARIAH EDE/Fresno, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

74 (R) LUKE HALL/Ludlow Falls, OH (Kyle Heitmeyer)

75 (R) TBA (Mike Griffiths)

75AU BRYAN STANFILL (Bakersfield, CA)

77 KEVIN COOK/Winchester, IN (Kevin Cook)

80 (R) JOSH HAWKINS/Whitehouse, TX (Josh Hawkins)

80H (R) JOSH HANNA/Flint, TX (Josh Hawkins)

80s DANIEL ROBINSON/Ewing, IL (Josh Hawkins)

85 JERRY COONS JR./Tucson, AZ (Central Motorsports)

86 DAISON PURSLEY (Locust Grove, OK)

89 ZACH WIGAL/Belpre, OH (CB Industries)

89x (R) TBA (CB Industries)

97 GAVIN MILLER/Allentown, PA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

97K (R) KALE DRAKE/Collinsville, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98 (R) BRIGGS DANNER/Allentown, PA (John Schneider)

(R) represents a BC39 Rookie