Moles Wins the Silver Crown Portion of the 4-Crown Nationals

ROSSBURG, OH (September 21, 2024) – Mitchel Moles drove to victory in the USAC Silver Crown Series portion of the 4-Crown Nationals at Eldora Speedway. Moles took the lead from Daison Pursley and then paced himself as the track took rubber to make his right rear tire last the entire 50-lap distance. Kody Swanson, Briggs, Danner, Pursley, and Brian Ruhlman rounded out the top five.
41st 4-Crown Nationals
USAC Silver Crown Series
Eldora Speedway
Rossburg, Ohio
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Feature (50 Laps):
1. 119-Mitchel Moles
2. 77-Kody Swanson
3. 10-Briggs Danner
4. 21-Daison Pursley
5. 49-Brian Ruhlman
6. 54-Matt Westfall
7. 91-Justin Grant
8. 52-Carmen Perigo
9. 6-C.J. Leary
10. 22-Logan Seavey
11. 81-Trey Osborne
12. 4-Mark Bitner
13. 15-Chris Fetter
14. 66-Joe Trenca
15. O8-Kyle Steffens
16. 3-Aric Gentry
17. 32-Gregg Cory
18. 69-Chase Stockon
19. 48-Nathan Moore
20. 26-Kaylee Bryson
21. 24-Matt Goodnight
22. 9-Brady Bacon
23. O1-Mark Smith
24. 37-Zach Daum
25. 38-Tom Savage
26. 86-Chase Dietz
27. 31-Dave Berkheimer