iFREEZE INCREASES PURSE MONEY FOR CRSA’S DISBATCH FINALE

By Marty Czekala

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – There are many reasons to be excited for Saturday’s championship finale for the A-Verdi Storage Container CRSA Sprints powered by Super Gen Products at Land of Legends Raceway.

Not only could we see up to two different champions crowned, from the DisBatch Brewing Company Challenge to our overall points champion, but more money is up for grabs.

Mike Emhof, Paul Cole and Adam DePuy from iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center are excited to announce that iFreeze has increased Saturday’s purse at Canandaigua up to $1250 to win and $210 to start.

iFreeze Storage & Distribution Center, located in Fulton, NY, is a fully updated 120,000-square-foot facility offering storage and distribution for items needing refrigeration or to be kept frozen. The facility can store at temperatures as low as -18 to -20 degrees Fahrenheit.

The full purse is below.

1 – $1250

2 – $750

3 – $500

4 – $450

5 – $400

6 – $350

7 – $325

8 – $315

9 – $300

10 – $275

11 – $270

12 – $265

13 – $260

14 – $255

15 – $250

16-20 – $225

21-22 – $215

23-24 – $210

“I think more people will appreciate that structure,” said Adam DePuy, Operations Manager of iFreeze. “Post it up and let’s get some cars to finish the season strong!”

iFreeze has stepped up to also add more tow money for those who do not make the 25-lap feature. The top four will transfer, five through nine will receive $100, 10-14 will receive $85 and 15-20 will receive $75.

Land of Legends Raceway continues to have record car counts for CRSA events. The May 18 show had 38 entries, a series record at the time, followed by 36 cars July 4.

In addition, DePuy will be inducted onto Land of Legends Raceway’s Wall of Fame Saturday night. Before moving to a 305 sprint car last year, DePuy raced a street stock in Canandaigua, where he is a three-time track champion in a row and second on the all-time street stock wins list with 48.

The No. 99 recently picked up his first career CRSA Sprints win at Genesee back on July 6.

Hot laps begin at 6 p.m., while DePuy’s induction goes live at 6:40 p.m. Can’t make it? The action will be live for free on Land of Legends TV and simulcasted on DIRTVision.

The A-Verdi Storage Containers CRSA Sprints are powered by Super Gen Products. Associate sponsors for 2024 include Pit Stop Convenience Stores, DisBatch Brewing Company, Dandy, Joe’s Garage, Westward Painting Company, the Maguire Family of Dealerships, Powdertech Powdercoating, PJC Sprayfoam, Profab Enterprises, Magsarus Ignitions, Hoosier Racing Tire, Insinger Performance with their Stinger Race Fuel, My Race Pass and is owned and operated by Mike Emhof Motorsports.

For more information on the series, results and points, please visit our website, www.crsa.myracepass.com.

Please like and follow the CRSA Sprints on Facebook and X @CRSASprints.