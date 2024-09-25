Andy Forsberg Romps to Adobe Cup Victory

PETERSEN MEDIA

With the Placerville Speedway Championship wrapped up, Andy Forsberg’s focus now turns to securing the Sprint Car Challenge Tour Championship and he took one step closer on Saturday night as he raced to another Adobe Cup win at Petaluma Speedway.

“The track was interesting all night,” Andy Forsberg said. “We hot lapped twice, and we really weren’t that good in either session, and I’m not sure what Brian Cannon did but we had a different car for heats and the main.”

With 22 cars on hand, Forsberg timed the Meridian Cameras/Pacific Highway Rentals/Oroville Tax backed No. 92 in ninth fastest in qualifying time trials. Lining up on the front row of his heat race, the Auburn, CA driver got the jump he needed as he took the early lead.

Able to keep his mount pointed the right direction out front, Forsberg went on to pick up the win which was vital as it locked him into the High Sierra Industries Dash. Pulling the six pill, Forsberg found himself in the third row of the six-lap Dash.

With the track staying wet and a bit greasy for the duration of the night, Forsberg was able to navigate forward as he worked his way up to a third place finish which lined him up in the second row of the feature event.

On a track that was still extremely wet and sloppy, Forsberg was set for the 35-lapper with his helmet chalk full of tear offs. Setting into third in the opening laps, Forsberg was into second on the third lap before taking over command of the race lead on lap four.

While out in front, Forsberg was set for a wild race that drug on with stoppages stealing the flow of the night. Despite the countless stoppages and even the open red flag, Forsberg was able to race his way to upwards of a seven second lead at times during short green flag stints.

Not letting the stoppages deter him, Forsberg was able to keep his car up front as he raced on to his fifth win of the 2024 season.

“It was heavy, but it wasn’t locked down heavy which made it a fun track,” Forsberg said. “It was something I hadn’t been on in quite some time, but that made it fun. It was a little greasy so you didn’t just hammer it and had to be smart and pick your spots. It was good to get these guys another win, and now we will try to get a win this weekend at the Fall Natioanls.”

Andy Forsberg and PHR Racing would like to thank Meridian Cameras, Pacific Highway Rentals, Oroville Tax, Wilkie Masonry, Western Traffic Supply, PitStopUSA, Red Line Oil, FK Rod Ends, Autism Awareness, Parking and Transportation Group, Western Featherlite, 1st Vanguard, Highway Specialty Co., and KBJ Catering for their continued support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races-40, Wins-5, Top 5’s-20, Top 10’s-27

ON TAP: Forsberg and PHR Racing will be in Chico, CA this Friday and Saturday night for the Fall Nationals.

