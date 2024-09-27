RAIN WASHES OUT BC39 FRIDAY SHOW, ﻿RACING RESUMES SATURDAY AT IMS

From USAC

INDIANAPOLIS (Friday, Sept. 27, 2024) – Persistent rain and high winds from Hurricane Helene forced the postponement of all track activity on Friday, September 27, for the Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by Avanti Windows & Doors at The Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

A doubleheader for the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship is planned for Saturday, September 28 at the quarter-mile dirt oval inside Turn 3 of the famed paved oval at the Racing Capital of the World, weather permitting.

An update on the event schedule will be provided at 6 p.m. ET Friday, with more information released at 10 a.m. ET Saturday.

“Our priority is to ensure the safety of all participants and fans, and we are committed to delivering this major event over the next few days, if required,” IMS President J. Douglas Boles said. “We will be doing everything in our power to ensure a successful event.”

Customers with Friday products (tickets, pit passes and parking) will be contacted by the IMS Ticket Office with options.

The highlight of Saturday’s competition will be the 39-lap feature, which pays $20,039 to win and has become a must-win for any USAC Midget competitor since the inaugural event in 2018.

Chase McDermand won the 30-lap preliminary feature Thursday night at The Dirt Track at IMS.

Local hero C.J. Leary made history by winning Thursday’s inaugural Stoops Sprint Car Invitational, the first time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars have raced at IMS.

The Driven2SaveLives BC39 presented by Avanti Windows & Doors continues to honor late USAC champion and three-time Indianapolis 500 starter Bryan Clauson. In addition, it increases awareness of the Indiana Donor Network and its Driven2SaveLives campaign, sponsors of the event since its inception.

Visit www.IMS.com to buy tickets and pit passes or for more information.