World of Outlaws, PA Posse Find Common Ground Working With Milton Hershey School Students

By Alex Nieten

MECHANICSBURG, PA (Oct. 2, 2024) – While the Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit puts the World of Outlaws/PA Posse rivalry on the highest pedestal of the year, it also brings the rivals together for an important initiative.

Drivers from both camps will again host students from the Milton Hershey School (MHS) to be honorary crew members for the night at Williams Grove Speedway.

It’s the third year that the World of Outlaws and MHS have collaborated on the initiative, providing students with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get hands-on experience with a Sprint Car.

“It is so important for our students to have positive, hands-on career experiences as they think about their futures,” said Shaun Turner, MHS senior director of enrollment management & family relations. “Working with World of Outlaws drivers is a tremendous opportunity to learn from the best and gain new skills in the motorsports and automotive industries. We’re very grateful for the continual partnership that Milton Hershey School has with World of Outlaws, and we’re excited to see our students once again so involved in this event.”

The drivers welcoming a student as an honorary crew member this year include World of Outlaws drivers Brock Zearfoss and Carson Macedo and PA Posse drivers Chase Dietz and Chad Trout.

This will be Zearfoss’ third straight year working with a MHS student, having been a part of the initiative since its inception. He’s been one of the biggest supporters of the school and its programs, making multiple appearances in MHS classes and playing a leading role in the Milton Hershey Sprint Car Experience.

“I think it is really cool that Milton Hershey incorporates the kids with coming in and being a crew person for the night,” Zearfoss said. “It’s really neat for us too, to show them what we do and how a whole night goes from start to finish. It’s pretty special to be able to be a part of that and show the kids all what we do here from the driving aspect to working on the cars.

“I’m excited to see who we can show that to this year. It’s definitely unique to be able to do that, but hopefully at the end of the day when they’re there it’s not just about having fun, they learn a little bit about a different type of automotive side of that industry. Hopefully it gains a little bit of interest in racing for them.”

Dietz shared the same sentiment. While the National Open is the biggest event of the year to him and attracts most of his focus, working with the MHS student will be just as important.

“It is an awesome opportunity, not only for the kids, but also us as teams. Really, for the sport to get the kids involved,” Dietz said. “I think it is a great idea that the Series and the Outlaws have been able to bring to reality. I think other places and tracks around the country need to start getting some of these into events to get the younger fans involved. Let them see what goes on behind the scenes. Going into this weekend, I’m looking forward to being a part of the program and being able to show the individual what we do throughout the night. Obviously, a lot of the work is done prior to the event but there is also a ton that’s done in a short period of time throughout these events.”

The York, PA native got to visit MHS and meet with its students for the first time this year during the Sprint Car Experience in May. It was a chance for him to see what the school has to offer and experience the students’ excitement about racing.

“It’s very important to get the younger generation involved,” Dietz said. “They’re what’s going to keep the sport alive. Also, for these kids from Milton Hershey, it’s a great opportunity for them to see something different and maybe be a part of something they’re interested in, whether it’s the auto side or just working on vehicles. Anything about the sport, it gives them a new opportunity to see something new.”

Between the pit crew opportunity and Milton Hershey Sprint Car Experience, Turner said he’s already seen an increased interest in racing across the school.

“The atmosphere at Williams Grove is special and our students are thrilled to be there,” Turner said. “Even in high school, they can see the career possibilities—they want to be the next generation of talent on the track.”

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series returns to Williams Grove Speedway for the Weis Markets National Open presented by Sage Fruit on Friday-Saturday, Oct. 4-5. For tickets, click here.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.

About Milton Hershey School

Founded by Milton S. Hershey, and his wife Catherine, in 1909, Milton Hershey School is one of the nation’s best private schools, where qualifying students in pre-K through 12th grade live on campus in Hershey, PA and receive a high-quality education at no cost to the students or their families. For more information, click here.

ARTICLE: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/world-of-outlaws-pa-posse-find-common-ground-working-with-milton-hershey-school-students/

EVENT INFO: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/schedule/event-info/?event=6231

TRACK INFO: https://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars/tracks/?track=Williams+Grove+Speedway

FAN 101: https://about.worldofoutlaws.com/

The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink® Sprint Car Series is brought to fans across the country by many important sponsors and partners, including: NOS Energy Drink (Official Energy Product), DIRTVision (Official Live Broadcast Partner), Hoosier Racing Tire (Official Tire), iRacing (Official Online Racing Game), Milton Hershey School (Official Education Partner), Racing Electronics (Official Radio Supplier), Simpson Performance Products (Preferred Safety Gear Partner), SIS Insurance (Official Insurance Provider), Toyota (Official Vehicle), and VP Racing (Official Racing Fuel); Contingency sponsors include: ARP (Automotive Racing Products), Cometic Gasket, COMP Cams, Evolve Transporters, Federated Auto Parts, KSE Racing Products (Hard Charger Award), Lifeline USA, Micro-Lite LLC, MSD, Quartz Hill Records, Stone Country Records, Smith Titanium Brake Systems, and WELD Racing. Manufacturer sponsors include, FIREBULL, and Intercomp, and Sea Foam.

Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws®, based in Concord, NC, is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Late Model Series. Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada. CBS Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the World of Outlaws. DIRTVision® also broadcasts all World of Outlaws events over the Internet to fans around the world. Learn more about the World of Outlaws.