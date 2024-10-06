Aaron Reutzel Repeats Victory with POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprints at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track

From POWRi

Dallas, TX. (10/5/24) Aaron Reutzel would reign supreme and lead all twenty-five laps with the headlining POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the Elite Outlaw Sprint Series, in Night Two of the POWRi Fall Double Header presented by Start2Finish TV to notch his third seasonal league victory and earn the hard-fought feature victory at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track to pocket the $7K-payday.

Ramping excitement up onto the smooth and speedy surface of Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track with twenty-one talented entrants of the POWRi/Elite 410 Sprints would see Aaron Reutzel set a quick qualifying time of 14.175-second lap with Blaine Baxter, Ayrton Gennetten, and Garet Williamson each earning heat racing victories.

Enthralling the audience members on the initial green flag start with high-point qualifier Scott Bogucki and night-one winner Aaron Reutzel lined up in the front row as Aaron Reutzel would use the high line to gain the lead on the opening lap with Scott Bogucki, Emerson Axsom, Ayrton Gennetten, and Garet Williamson all raced within the top five.

Launching out to a commanding lead, previous night victor Aaron Reutzel would appear to be in another gear by approaching lap traffic within the first five laps as Scott Bogucki and Emerson Axsom would battle within early podium placements as Garet Williamson and Ayrton Gennetten kept pace with the top five competitors,

Bunching the field back together with a mid-race caution, Aaron Reutzel would continue to set sail after the restart with Tanner Thorson blazing past several competitors into the runner-up placement as Emerson Axsom kept within striking distance.

Keeping up a blistering pace, Aaron Reutzel would not be denied in earning his second-straight and sixth career POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint victory in an action-packed main event with Tanner Thorson hard-charging past seven drivers and hustling into the runner-up position late.

“We came down to win and we executed, the track was good and tricky.” said an elated Aaron Reutzel in the Dallas Texas victory lane ceremony celebrations. Adding, “On the restart I thought someone would be there but I just felt so good out front, the line I was running someone would have to show me a nose and I would know they were coming. This car was perfect tonight with a great team effort all weekend”.

Contesting closely behind would find Garet Williamson placing on the final podium placement late with Emerson Axsom among the frontrunners all feature to fourth as Jason Martin would round out the top five finishers for the POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint League, running in conjunction with the Elite Outlaw Sprint Series, Night Two of the POWRi Fall Double Header presented by Start2Finish TV at Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track.

Texas Motor Speedway Dirt Track | POWRi 410 Outlaw Sprint Series | 10/5/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 87-Aaron Reutzel(14.175)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 25B-Blaine Baxter

Eibach Racing Heat Race 2 Winner: 3-Ayrton Gennetten

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 23-Garet Williamson

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 17GP-Scott Bogucki

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 88-Tanner Thorson(+7)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 87-Aaron Reutzel

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (25 Laps): 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel[2]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[9]; 3. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 4. 27-Emerson Axsom[6]; 5. 36-Jason Martin[12]; 6. 25B-Blaine Baxter[7]; 7. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[4]; 8. 79-Kyle Jones[13]; 9. 45X-Roger Crockett[5]; 10. 99X-Dalton Stevens[15]; 11. 1-Brenham Crouch[10]; 12. 17GP-Scott Bogucki[1]; 13. 71W-Weston Gorham[18]; 14. 2-Brekton Crouch[11]; 15. 1J-Danny Jennings[14]; 16. 4-Austin Mundie[19]; 17. 17-Wout Hoffmans[8]; 18. 00E-Jaden Edmond[21]; 19. 01J-Jeb Sessums[17]; 20. 47-Herbert Wood[16]; 21. 5H-Harli White[20].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 25B-Blaine Baxter[1]; 2. 27-Emerson Axsom[2]; 3. 87-Aaron Reutzel[4]; 4. 36-Jason Martin[6]; 5. 1-Brenham Crouch[3]; 6. 47-Herbert Wood[7]; 7. 4-Austin Mundie[5].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten[2]; 2. 17GP-Scott Bogucki[4]; 3. 2-Brekton Crouch[1]; 4. 17-Wout Hoffmans[3]; 5. 99X-Dalton Stevens[6]; 6. 01J-Jeb Sessums[7]; 7. 5H-Harli White[5].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 23-Garet Williamson[3]; 2. 88-Tanner Thorson[5]; 3. 79-Kyle Jones[1]; 4. 45X-Roger Crockett[4]; 5. 1J-Danny Jennings[2]; 6. 71W-Weston Gorham[6]; 7. 00E-Jaden Edmond[7].

Start2Finish TV Qualifying: 1. 87-Aaron Reutzel, 00:14.174[6]; 2. 17GP-Scott Bogucki, 00:14.377[2]; 3. 45X-Roger Crockett, 00:14.511[10]; 4. 1-Brenham Crouch, 00:14.519[14]; 5. 17-Wout Hoffmans, 00:14.557[13]; 6. 23-Garet Williamson, 00:14.584[12]; 7. 27-Emerson Axsom, 00:14.610[18]; 8. 3-Ayrton Gennetten, 00:14.868[20]; 9. 1J-Danny Jennings, 00:14.879[3]; 10. 25B-Blaine Baxter, 00:14.891[8]; 11. 2-Brekton Crouch, 00:14.929[7]; 12. 79-Kyle Jones, 00:14.987[5]; 13. 4-Austin Mundie, 00:15.009[15]; 14. 5H-Harli White, 00:15.045[4]; 15. 88-Tanner Thorson, 00:15.055[21]; 16. 36-Jason Martin, 00:15.057[11]; 17. 99X-Dalton Stevens, 00:15.172[19]; 18. 71W-Weston Gorham, 00:15.365[16]; 19. 47-Herbert Wood, 00:15.738[1]; 20. 01J-Jeb Sessums, 00:15.806[17]; 21. 00E-Jaden Edmond, 00:16.322[9].

For additional information on Start2Finish or to sign up for a subscription and catch all the excitement LIVE & ON-DEMAND, visit www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.