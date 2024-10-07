Final Day to Get $5 Off Per Ticket at I-70 Speedway

From High Limit Racing

Today, October 7, is the final day to use code MIDWEEKMONEY5 and get $5 off your ticket for Tuesday’s FVP Platinum Batteries Midweek Money Championship presented by Avanti Windows & Doors. The discount is offered on general admission, reserved and rooftop bar tickets. Suites are completely sold out. Make sure to purchase your tickets today, not only for the discount, but also to be eligible for the Durst Dice Roll and a record possible $7,250 prize thanks to our friends at Rod End Supply. And, all advance purchases are eligible to win Kyle Larson’s Kansas Speedway race-worn autographed gloves.

Come to the track early as Andy’s Frozen Custard will be giving free samples to the first 200 guests through the gates!

Thank you to all of the partners who have helped to elevate this event: FVP, Avanti Windows & Doors, Greenlight Dispensary, K1 Race Gear, Wilkerson Crane Rental, McDonald’s, Rod End Supply, The Waldinger Corporation, TailorMade Chefs, Driven2SaveLives, and Honest Abe Roofing.

What To Know Before You Go to I-70 Speedway:

Date: Tuesday, October 8

Pit Gate Opens: 2pm

Grandstand Gate Opens: 4pm

McDonald’s Fan Fest Begins: 5pm. Including driver autographs, live DJ, giveaways, AND photo opps with Kansas City Chiefs’ mascot, KC Wolf!

Hot Laps Begin: 7pm

Tickets: Reserved (all ages), rooftop bar, general admission adults and general admission kids 6-12 tickets are all available online. Kids 5 and under are free! All tickets will also be available for purchase at the track. Reminder…only pre-sale ticket buyers are eligible for the DURST Dice Roll.

Pit Passes: Pit passes are only available for purchase at the track on race day.

Bags & Prohibited Items: Outside food and beverage, with the exception of one unopened water bottle, and firearms are prohibited. Bags are subject to search upon entry.

Camping: For information on camping, please call I-70 Speedway at 816-393-0001.

Streaming: If you can’t make it to the track, watch all of the action live on FloRacing!