Daison Pursley Perfects Port City Raceway’s DRC Sooner State 55 with POWRi National Midget League

Tulsa, OK. (10/10/24) Daison Pursley would shoot to the lead around the final third of the feature to earn his ninth career feature win battling at Port City Raceway, with the POWRi National Midget League, in the Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 presented by Start2Finish TV after leading seventeen laps of the rousing fifty-five lap feature event.

Setting the stage with early on-track excitement with forty talented entries in the POWRi National Midgets would find Cannon McIntosh start the action off with quick-time in single car qualifying of 10.015-second lap as Cannon McIntosh, Zach Daum, Ryan Timms, Daison Pursley, Emerson Axsom, and Ethan Mitchell would notch the heat racing wins. Semi-feature action would find Jonathan Beason and Matt Sherrell each earning the consolation victories.

Launching the feature field would find the high-point qualifier Cannon McIntosh and Daison Pursley lead the field as the green flag flew with Cannon McIntosh gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Daison Pursley, Zach Daum, Ryan Timms and Ethan Mitchell kept pace within the early contending top five.

Protecting the lead early in the exciting feature event would find Cannon McIntosh leading the first twenty-three laps with Daison Pursley and Zach Daum attempting to overtake the speedy leader nearly every lap as Jacob Denney and Kameron Key kept pace inside the top five.

Overtaking for the top spot around the mid race point, Zach Daum would lead the feature for seventeen laps using a perfect low line as Cannon McIntosh and Daison Pursley went wheel-to-wheel for the runner up positioning with Pursley able to ride away with the preferred spot and setting his sights on the leading Daum.

Sliding into the lead through a masterful pass, Daison Pursley would protect the front of the field through the final seventeen rotations around Port City Raceway to claim the headlining Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 and his first feature win of 2024 with Cannon McIntosh staying close behind in a solid runner-up placement.

“When you gotta go, you gotta go; this was Port City racing at its finest tonight,” said Daison Pursley in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle. Adding, “We had to really move around tonight and find and search for the speed. Once the bottom locked down, I knew it was time to protect”.

Staying in the hunt all event, one-time leader Zach Daum would round out the podium placements as Jason McDougal muscled his way to finish fourth with Ryan Timms rounding out the POWRi National Midget League top five finishers in the Donnie Ray Crawford Sooner State 55 presented by Start2Finish TV at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National Midgets | Port City Raceway | 10/10/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 71K-Cannon McIntosh(10.015)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 7U-Zach Daum

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 67-Ryan Timms

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 86-Daison Pursley

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat 5 Winner: 71-Emerson Axsom

AFCO Racing Heat Race 6 Winner: 19M-Ethan Mitchell

Max Papis Innovations Sem-Feature 1 Winner: 32S-Jonathan Beason

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 10J-Matt Sherrell

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 10J-Matt Sherrell(+10)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 86-Daison Pursley

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (55 Laps): 1. 86-Daison Pursley[2]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[1]; 3. 7U-Zach Daum[3]; 4. 7P-Jason McDougal[8]; 5. 67-Ryan Timms[5]; 6. 68-Jacob Denney[15]; 7. 71-Emerson Axsom[10]; 8. 10J-Matt Sherrell[18]; 9. 40-Chase McDermand[12]; 10. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 11. 98-Steven Snyder Jr[16]; 12. 43-Gunnar Setser[21]; 13. 00T-Jeffrey Newell[20]; 14. 15C-Carter Chevalier[13]; 15. 97-Gavin Miller[6]; 16. 00-Broc Elliott[24]; 17. 6-Brylee Kilmer[22]; 18. 5U-Kameron Key[7]; 19. 32S-Jonathan Beason[17]; 20. 11U-Andrew Felker[11]; 21. 7-Kris Carroll[9]; 22. 14S-Tyler Edwards[14]; 23. 32-Trey Marcham[19]; 24. (DNS) 66-Jayden Clay.

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 32S-Jonathan Beason[2]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[5]; 4. 19-Colton Robinson[3]; 5. 8K-Cooper Miller[10]; 6. 7D-Dylan Ramey[8]; 7. 94-Hayden Wise[12]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[11]; 9. 00-Broc Elliott[7]; 10. 14-Jackie Burke[6]; 11. 31J-James Burke[9]; 12. 8B-Cooper Williams[4].

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 10J-Matt Sherrell[1]; 2. 00T-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 3. 6-Brylee Kilmer[10]; 4. 91-Lance Bennett[9]; 5. 66-Jayden Clay[4]; 6. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[11]; 7. 84S-Shaun Shapel[12]; 8. 21-Colby Stubblefield[5]; 9. 32T-Connor Lee[7]; 10. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[8]; 11. 9X-Emilio Hoover[6]; 12. (DNS) 45-Bradley Cox.

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 2. 68-Jacob Denney[1]; 3. 10J-Matt Sherrell[5]; 4. 98-Steven Snyder Jr[2]; 5. 14-Jackie Burke[7]; 6. 31J-James Burke[6]; 7. 45-Bradley Cox[3].

Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum[4]; 2. 7-Kris Carroll[3]; 3. 19-Colton Robinson[1]; 4. 00T-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 5. 00-Broc Elliott[7]; 6. 8K-Cooper Miller[6]; 7. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5].

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67-Ryan Timms[3]; 2. 15C-Carter Chevalier[2]; 3. 8B-Cooper Williams[1]; 4. 11U-Andrew Felker[4]; 5. 7D-Dylan Ramey[5]; 6. 44-Branigan Roark[6].

Engler Machine Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 86-Daison Pursley[4]; 2. 5U-Kameron Key[3]; 3. 32-Trey Marcham[5]; 4. 66-Jayden Clay[1]; 5. 9X-Emilio Hoover[7]; 6. 21-Colby Stubblefield[2]; 7. 94-Hayden Wise[6].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 71-Emerson Axsom[2]; 2. 7P-Jason McDougal[3]; 3. 97-Gavin Miller[4]; 4. 43-Gunnar Setser[5]; 5. 32T-Connor Lee[1]; 6. 91-Lance Bennett[6]; 7. 84S-Shaun Shapel[7].

AFCO Racing Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 2. 40-Chase McDermand[2]; 3. 32S-Jonathan Beason[5]; 4. 14S-Tyler Edwards[3]; 5. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[1]; 6. 6-Brylee Kilmer[6].

Start2Finish TV Qualifying – Flight A: 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:10.015[2]; 2. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:10.190[5]; 3. 11U-Andrew Felker, 00:10.344[7]; 4. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:10.485[9]; 5. 7-Kris Carroll, 00:10.490[20]; 6. 67-Ryan Timms, 00:10.494[16]; 7. 98-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:10.546[11]; 8. 00T-Jeffrey Newell, 00:10.611[17]; 9. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 00:10.614[14]; 10. 68-Jacob Denney, 00:10.614[18]; 11. 19-Colton Robinson, 00:10.625[8]; 12. 8B-Cooper Williams, 00:10.683[12]; 13. 10J-Matt Sherrell, 00:10.895[1]; 14. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, 00:10.922[15]; 15. 7D-Dylan Ramey, 00:10.952[13]; 16. 31J-James Burke, 00:10.978[10]; 17. 8K-Cooper Miller, 00:11.029[6]; 18. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:11.116[19]; 19. 14-Jackie Burke, 00:11.144[3]; 20. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:11.240[4].

Start2Finish TV Qualifying – Flight B: 1. 86-Daison Pursley, 00:10.056[13]; 2. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:10.121[9]; 3. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:10.201[15]; 4. 5U-Kameron Key, 00:10.225[14]; 5. 7P-Jason McDougal, 00:10.305[10]; 6. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:10.313[6]; 7. 21-Colby Stubblefield, 00:10.383[8]; 8. 71-Emerson Axsom, 00:10.398[18]; 9. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:10.434[11]; 10. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:10.436[7]; 11. 32T-Connor Lee, 00:10.458[16]; 12. 14J-Jody Rosenboom, 00:10.479[2]; 13. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:10.504[17]; 14. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:10.547[20]; 15. 32S-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.612[19]; 16. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:10.737[12]; 17. 91-Lance Bennett, 00:10.941[4]; 18. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:11.095[5]; 19. 9X-Emilio Hoover, 00:11.214[1]; 20. 84S-Shaun Shapel, 00:11.434[3].

