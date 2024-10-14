Cannon McIntosh Captures Rujo Rumble Victory with POWRi National Midget League at Port City Raceway

From POWRi

Tulsa, OK. (10/11/24) Cannon McIntosh would use a perfect restart early and hold on late to earn his twenty-sixth career feature win battling at Port City Raceway, with the POWRi National Midget League, in Night One of the Rujo Rumble after leading twenty-six laps of the rousing thirty lap feature event.

Speedy on-track excitement with thirty-nine talented entries in the POWRi National Midgets would find Gunnar Setser start the action off with quick-time in single car qualifying with a 9.421-second lap as Jeffrey Newell, Zach Daum, Gavin Miller, Alex Sewell, and Kameron Key would notch the heat racing wins. Semi feature winners would include Jody Rosenboom and Jonathan Beason.

Launching the feature field would find the rookie of the year high-point qualifier Gunnar Setser and league point leader Cannon McIntosh, lead the field as the green flag flew with Gunnar Setser gaining the initial advantage on the opening lap as Cannon McIntosh, Kameron Key, Zach Daum, and Gavin Miller all maneuvered inside the initial top five.

Bunching the field back together after a lap four caution, Cannon McIntosh would use a perfect restart in the Honest Abe Choose Cone to shoot to the lead using high side momentum to carry out a great turn two pass for the lead with early leader Gunnar Setser and Kameron Key staying close inside the podium running.

Setting sail and cruising through lap traffic, Cannon McIntosh would go uncontested for the majority of the feature while leading the final twenty-six laps around Port City Raceway with Kameron Key sliding into the runner up positioning late with leader of four laps Gunnar Setser placing in the final podium placement.

“That restart was everything, with everything happening so quickly here and getting into lap traffic so fast I really have to be finding lines ahead of things,” said Cannon McIntosh in the Port City Raceway winner’s circle. Adding, “Feels great to get this win with a solid team effort tonight, hopefully we can get another one tomorrow.”

Remaining in the hunt all event, Zach Daum would finish fourth with Gavin Miller rounding out the POWRi National Midget League top five finishers in Night One of the Rujo Rumble at Port City Raceway.

POWRi National Midgets | Port City Raceway | 10/11/24:

Start2Finish TV Quick Qualifying Time: 43-Gunnar Setser(9.421)

Flying A Motorsports Heat Race 1 Winner: 00T-Jeffrey Newell

Eibach Heat Race 2 Winner: 7U-Zach Daum

Auto Meter Heat Race 3 Winner: 97-Gavin Miller

Engler Machine Heat Race 4 Winner: 8-Alex Sewell

Advanced Racing Suspension Heat Race 5 Winner: 5U-Kameron Key

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 14J-Jody Rosenboom

Hoosier Racing Tire Semi Feature 2 Winner: 32S-Jonathan Beason

Victory Fuel High Point Qualifier: 43-Gunnar Setser

Meru Safety Hard Charger: 98-Steven Snyder Jr (+13)

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 71K-Cannon McIntosh

Toyota Racing Development A Feature (30 Laps): 1. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[2]; 2. 5U-Kameron Key[3]; 3. 43-Gunnar Setser[1]; 4. 7U-Zach Daum[4]; 5. 97-Gavin Miller[5]; 6. 40-Chase McDermand[6]; 7. 45-Bradley Cox[14]; 8. 98-Steven Snyder Jr[21]; 9. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[10]; 10. 32S-Jonathan Beason[18]; 11. 8-Alex Sewell[13]; 12. 68-Jacob Denney[9]; 13. 32-Trey Marcham[20]; 14. 00T-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 15. 11U-Andrew Felker[16]; 16. 94-Hayden Wise[7]; 17. 8B-Cooper Williams[12]; 18. 10J-Matt Sherrell[19]; 19. 7D-Dylan Ramey[22]; 20. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[17]; 21. 91-Lance Bennett[15]; 22. 66-Jayden Clay[23]; 23. 7P-Jason McDougal[11].

Max Papis Innovations B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[1]; 2. 10J-Matt Sherrell[2]; 3. 98-Steven Snyder Jr[7]; 4. 32T-Connor Lee[4]; 5. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[5]; 6. 8K-Cooper Miller[10]; 7. 91X-Jeff Stasa[3]; 8. 66-Jayden Clay[8]; 9. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[9]; 10. 6-Brylee Kilmer[11]; 11. 21-Colby Stubblefield[6]; 12. 84S-Shaun Shapel[12].

Hoosier Racing Tire B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 32S-Jonathan Beason[1]; 2. 32-Trey Marcham[7]; 3. 7D-Dylan Ramey[6]; 4. 19-Colton Robinson[3]; 5. 7K-Kolton Gariss[11]; 6. 15C-Carter Chevalier[4]; 7. 14S-Tyler Edwards[5]; 8. 44-Branigan Roark[9]; 9. 7-Kris Carroll[2]; 10. 00-Broc Elliott[8]; 11. 9X-Emilio Hoover[10].

Flying A Motorsports Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 00T-Jeffrey Newell[2]; 2. 43-Gunnar Setser[4]; 3. 40-Chase McDermand[3]; 4. 7-Kris Carroll[8]; 5. 91X-Jeff Stasa[1]; 6. 98-Steven Snyder Jr[5]; 7. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky[7]; 8. 9X-Emilio Hoover[6].

Eibach Racing Eibach Racing Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 7U-Zach Daum[3]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh[4]; 3. 11U-Andrew Felker[5]; 4. 19-Colton Robinson[6]; 5. 45-Bradley Cox[2]; 6. 00-Broc Elliott[7]; 7. 32-Trey Marcham[1]; 8. 84S-Shaun Shapel[8].

﻿

Auto Meter Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 97-Gavin Miller[3]; 2. 8B-Cooper Williams[2]; 3. 14J-Jody Rosenboom[6]; 4. 32T-Connor Lee[5]; 5. 68-Jacob Denney[4]; 6. 7D-Dylan Ramey[1]; 7. 8K-Cooper Miller[8]; 8. 6-Brylee Kilmer[7].

Engler Machine Tool Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Alex Sewell[1]; 2. 94-Hayden Wise[3]; 3. 32S-Jonathan Beason[8]; 4. 15C-Carter Chevalier[5]; 5. 14S-Tyler Edwards[6]; 6. 19M-Ethan Mitchell[4]; 7. 5D-Jacob Dykstra[2]; 8. 7K-Kolton Gariss[7].

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 5U-Kameron Key[4]; 2. 10J-Matt Sherrell[1]; 3. 7P-Jason McDougal[3]; 4. 91-Lance Bennett[2]; 5. 21-Colby Stubblefield[7]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[5]; 7. 44-Branigan Roark[6].

Start2Finish TV – Qualifying: 1. 43-Gunnar Setser, 00:09.421[29]; 2. 71K-Cannon McIntosh, 00:09.431[11]; 3. 68-Jacob Denney, 00:09.446[7]; 4. 19M-Ethan Mitchell, 00:09.447[34]; 5. 5U-Kameron Key, 00:09.464[35]; 6. 40-Chase McDermand, 00:09.490[14]; 7. 7U-Zach Daum, 00:09.526[26]; 8. 97-Gavin Miller, 00:09.580[5]; 9. 94-Hayden Wise, 00:09.600[8]; 10. 7P-Jason McDougal, 00:09.630[16]; 11. 00T-Jeffrey Newell, 00:09.643[1]; 12. 45-Bradley Cox, 00:09.700[27]; 13. 8B-Cooper Williams, 00:09.735[2]; 14. 5D-Jacob Dykstra, 00:09.736[36]; 15. 91-Lance Bennett, 00:09.757[6]; 16. 91X-Jeff Stasa, 00:09.762[28]; 17. 32-Trey Marcham, 00:09.764[30]; 18. 7D-Dylan Ramey, 00:09.765[15]; 19. 8-Alex Sewell, 00:09.772[22]; 20. 10J-Matt Sherrell, 00:09.773[3]; 21. 98-Steven Snyder Jr, 00:09.789[19]; 22. 11U-Andrew Felker, 00:09.801[32]; 23. 32T-Connor Lee, 00:09.847[13]; 24. 15C-Carter Chevalier, 00:09.855[33]; 25. 66-Jayden Clay, 00:09.867[21]; 26. 9X-Emilio Hoover, 00:09.892[18]; 27. 19-Colton Robinson, 00:09.899[31]; 28. 14J-Jody Rosenboom, 00:09.925[24]; 29. 14S-Tyler Edwards, 00:09.953[12]; 30. 44-Branigan Roark, 00:09.965[10]; 31. 19U-Pierce Urbanosky, 00:09.986[37]; 32. 00-Broc Elliott, 00:09.992[9]; 33. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 00:09.999[25]; 34. 7K-Kolton Gariss, 00:10.052[38]; 35. 21-Colby Stubblefield, 00:10.133[20]; 36. 7-Kris Carroll, 00:10.137[4]; 37. 84S-Shaun Shapel, 00:10.289[17]; 38. 8K-Cooper Miller, 00:10.337[39]; 39. 32S-Jonathan Beason, 00:10.455[23].

With cutting-edge technology and a passion for broadcasting, Start2Finish TV aims to provide fans with an immersive and engaging viewing experience | All Things LIVE from Start2Finish | www.s2ftv.com.

Follow along for more information on POWRi and items such as race recaps, updates, full results, and press releases online at www.powri.com, or on Twitter & Instagram at @POWRi_Racing and Facebook at POWRi.