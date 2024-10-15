Cole Macedo Powers to NARC Win in Tulare as he Grabs Series Point Lead heading into Final Three Races

PETERSEN MEDIA

A tight season long point battle with NARC took a turn on Saturday night in Tulare, CA as Cole Macedo scored the win and took over the point lead and created some separation over Justin Sanders as the series heads into its home stretch following this weekend’s Trophy Cup.

“Drew Warner and the guys worked hard all night, and they put one of the best cars I have ever driver under me all night long,” Cole Macedo said. “We had some good fortune in the feature that helped us pick up the win, but we also took over the point lead and created some space with a few races left.”

With 20 NARC cars checked into the pit area on Saturday night, Macedo got the night kicked off in style as he earned fast time honors aboard the Tarlton and Son Inc./Complete Parts and Equipment Solutions/Executive Auto Sales backed No. 21.

Advancing from fourth to second in his heat race, Macedo moved into the Dash where he rolled off the starting grid from sixth. From the outside of the third row, Macedo showcased a very strong car in the Dash as he quickly began forging his way towards the front.

Working his way to second at the finish, Macedo was locked into a front row starting position for the 30-lap feature event.

When the ‘A’ came to life, it was DJ Netto jumping out to the early lead as Macedo chased after. While Netto was strong out front, Macedo was able to keep pace with the leader and was even able to turn up some heavy pressure at various times of the race only to have a caution flag impede his progress.

A late restart saw Macedo hang with Netto only to have Netto stumble and endure engine issues as Macedo was able to race by and take over the top spot. Out in front, Macedo never looked back as he proceeded to score his fifth win of the 2024 season with Tarlton Motorsports as he now sits atop the NARC standings with an 11 point lead.

“We were really good all night long, and so was DJ Netto,” Macedo said. “I was actually able to get by him late in the race, but a caution came out, and then he had his trouble that next restart. How I felt late in the race, I still think we definitely had something for him he stayed at full strength, but either way it is great to get the win and the point lead.”

Tarlton Motorsports would like to thank Tarlton and Son Inc., Complete Parts & Equipment Solutions, Executive Auto Sales, Durst, Tarlton Estate and Asset Management, Bandy and Associates, FK Shocks, FK Rod Ends, Willwood Brakes, Vortex Wings, and High Performance Lubricants for their support.

BY THE NUMBERS: Races: 55, Wins: 5, Top 5’s: 29, Top 10’s: 34.

ON TAP: Macedo and Tarlton Motorsports are now slated for the Trophy Cup in Tulare, CA which kicks off on Thursday night.

